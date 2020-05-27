Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

365 Acacia Available 07/17/20 365 Acacia St., Vacaville, CA 95688 - Our company policy is to be pre-qualify and get pre-approved before we show the property. Owner is looking for good credit ( no collections ) good income and good rental references. You can apply on our website kappelspropertymanagement.com. Thank you



3bed/2bath, 1470sq.ft., sunny beautiful one story house with wood floors.

Central air and heat. 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

Pets negotiable, 1 year lease. No smoking.



Located near downtown Vacaville. Near plenty of shopping, Eatery, parks and schools. Equipped with washer and dryer hook-ups. Fireplace Included. Storage and deck in back yard. DEPOSIT IS BASED ON CREDIT AND TENANT HISTORY. PRICE AND AVAILABILITY IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.



(RLNE2565483)