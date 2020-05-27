All apartments in Vacaville
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

365 Acacia

365 Acacia Street
Location

365 Acacia Street, Vacaville, CA 95688

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
365 Acacia Available 07/17/20 365 Acacia St., Vacaville, CA 95688 - Our company policy is to be pre-qualify and get pre-approved before we show the property. Owner is looking for good credit ( no collections ) good income and good rental references. You can apply on our website kappelspropertymanagement.com. Thank you

3bed/2bath, 1470sq.ft., sunny beautiful one story house with wood floors.
Central air and heat. 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
Pets negotiable, 1 year lease. No smoking.

Located near downtown Vacaville. Near plenty of shopping, Eatery, parks and schools. Equipped with washer and dryer hook-ups. Fireplace Included. Storage and deck in back yard. DEPOSIT IS BASED ON CREDIT AND TENANT HISTORY. PRICE AND AVAILABILITY IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.

(RLNE2565483)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 365 Acacia have any available units?
365 Acacia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vacaville, CA.
What amenities does 365 Acacia have?
Some of 365 Acacia's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 365 Acacia currently offering any rent specials?
365 Acacia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 365 Acacia pet-friendly?
Yes, 365 Acacia is pet friendly.
Does 365 Acacia offer parking?
No, 365 Acacia does not offer parking.
Does 365 Acacia have units with washers and dryers?
No, 365 Acacia does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 365 Acacia have a pool?
No, 365 Acacia does not have a pool.
Does 365 Acacia have accessible units?
No, 365 Acacia does not have accessible units.
Does 365 Acacia have units with dishwashers?
No, 365 Acacia does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 365 Acacia have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 365 Acacia has units with air conditioning.
