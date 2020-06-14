Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:50 PM

151 Apartments for rent in Union City, CA with hardwood floors

151 Apartments for rent in Union City, CA with hardwood floors
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
31 Units Available
The Union Flats
34588 11th St, Union City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,210
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,165
1002 sqft
Brand-new apartments with ultra-modern architecture. Complex has one- and two-bedroom apartments and work/live lofts. Community features a pool and sundeck. Close to the Union City Transit Center and Mission Boulevard.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
9 Units Available
Mission Sierra Apartment Homes
34864 Mission Blvd, Union City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,022
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,539
895 sqft
These apartment cottages boast balconies overlooking courtyards, large closets and extra storage. A gym, pool and covered parking are on site. BART access is nearby, and Highway 880 provides direct access to San Francisco.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 05:50pm
$
10 Units Available
Skylark
34655 Skylark Dr, Union City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,105
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,477
903 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location close to the Quarry Lakes Recreational Area, I-880, and I-680. Apartments have fully equipped kitchens, private patio/balcony, and large walk-in closets. Enjoy the swimming pool, playground, fire pit, and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
25 Units Available
Avalon Union City
24 Union Sq, Union City, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,178
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,718
1261 sqft
Large modern apartments just steps from shopping and dining. Near Dry Creek Pioneer Regional Park. Walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Community has elevators and garage parking. Bike storage on site.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
9 Units Available
Sofi Union City
31770 Alvarado Blvd, Union City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,212
597 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,453
845 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,025
1119 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-880 and I-580. Luxury community features pool, playground, and gym, as well as 24-hour maintenance. Unit includes hardwood floors, walk-in closets, dishwasher and air conditioning.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
7 Units Available
Parc Medallion
2500 Medallion Dr, Union City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,215
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
992 sqft
Choose from one- or two-bedroom open floor plans with modern bathrooms. Complex has landscaped grounds, a large pool and an outdoor lounge area. Easy to get to major freeways and Union Landing.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
3266 Santa Sophia Way
3266 Santa Sophia Way, Union City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1395 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

1 of 67

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
32554 Monterey Ct
32554 Monterey Court, Union City, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,200
2828 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Gorgeous 4BR 3BA Single-Family House in Bay Colony - Property Id: 290539 Remodeled home w/ designer upgrades. Safe, clean, convenient on a quiet cul-de-sac.

1 of 14

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
34605 Arroyo Drive
34605 Arroyo Drive, Union City, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,395
1881 sqft
UC Single Family Home has new paint, flooring, appliances - Address-34605 Arroyo Drive Union City, CA. 94587 Rent-$3,395 Deposit-$3,495 Bedrooms-4 Bathrooms-2.
Results within 1 mile of Union City
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Cabrillo
6 Units Available
Pinebrook Apartments
35995 Fremont Blvd, Fremont, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,094
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
825 sqft
A two-story community with a beautiful courtyard, resort-like pool and greenspace. Smoke-free. Apartments feature updated appliances and a patio or balcony. Onsite carports, gym and grill area. Near the high school.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
6 Units Available
Casa Serena
36000 Fremont Boulevard, Fremont, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,050
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
835 sqft
At Casa Serena, our floor plans are designed with you in mind and offer the flexibility you need to make the most out of your new home. From studios to one and two-bedroom apartments, you will find the home that's "just right" for you.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Ardenwood
1 Unit Available
34311 Eucalyptus Terrace
34311 Eucalyptus Terrace, Fremont, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,895
1929 sqft
34311 Eucalyptus Terrace, Fremont CA 94555 - This property is available NOW. This two-story house ideally located in Fremont features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, living room, dining area and two-car garage.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Ardenwood
1 Unit Available
34152 Finnigan Ter, Fremont, CA, US, 94555
34152 Finnigan Terrace, Fremont, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
1857 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5eceadd7d16b4b33942ac2b4 Gorgeous home in Forest Park area, 2 story, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 1850 Sq ft.

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Tennyson-Alquire
1 Unit Available
673 Olympic Ave
673 Olympic Ave, Hayward, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
3282 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before May 31, 2020.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
Ardenwood
1 Unit Available
6025 Commerce Drive
6025 Commerce Drive, Fremont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1693 sqft
Right across the City Park with kids area - Few minutes drive to freeway CA 85, 880.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
Ardenwood
1 Unit Available
34280 Tan Bark Drive
34280 Tan Bark Drive, Fremont, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,300
1929 sqft
Fully Remodeled, spacious, updated 4 bedroom, 3 bath single family home in Ardenwood. 1 bedroom with attached bath downstairs.

1 of 13

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Tennyson-Alquire
1 Unit Available
29101 Stratford Rd
29101 Stratford Road, Hayward, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,300
1873 sqft
Spacious 2 Story Home in Stratford Village in Hayward Available - Spacious two-story home in Hayward on the corner lot across from a children's park and skate park.

1 of 31

Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
Northgate
1 Unit Available
33663 Shearwater Terrace
33663 Shearwater Terrace, Fremont, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1853 sqft
Nice 4 bedroom home in Fremont - 4 Bedroom 2.5 bath two story home in the North Gate neighborhood of North Fremont. The home offers an excellent floor plan with 1853 square feet of living space.

1 of 17

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
Ardenwood
1 Unit Available
5461 Buckner Ter, Fremont, CA, US, 94555
5461 Buckner Terrace, Fremont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1481 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5e9ba30a4bb14b7dc116d36c 3B/2.5 bath house available for rent in beautiful Ardenwood area. 2 car garage. Hardwood floors throughout. Low maintenance back yard.

1 of 15

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
Lakes and Birds
1 Unit Available
32976 Great Salt Lake Drive
32976 Great Salt Lake Drive, Fremont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1148 sqft
Beautiful and Bright 3Bed 2Bath Home Central Air - 3 bedroom 2 bath remodeled duet home located close to bridge, freeways, popular parks and highly rated schools.

1 of 9

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
Mission-Garin
1 Unit Available
1079 Silver Maple Ln
1079 Silver Maple Lane, Hayward, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,900
3540 sqft
Beautiful Hayward Hills Home with Spectacular views. 5 bedrooms 3.5baths updated kitchen, sub zero refrigerator. 3 car garage. Over 3400 sq ftof living area. Entertainment room.
Results within 5 miles of Union City
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Central-Downtown Fremont
6 Units Available
Presidio
2000 Walnut Ave, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,590
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,303
1106 sqft
Air conditioning, patio/balcony, ceiling fans and a fireplace for cooler nights. Bathtub, all appliances and in-unit laundry facilities. Pool, hot tub, sauna, clubhouse, gym and courtyard. Internet access, business center and package receiving.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
2 Units Available
Kensington
1552 E Gate Way, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,595
1357 sqft
A hundred newly renovated apartment homes with upscale amenities, in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony. Community has a heated pool, spa and a 24-hour fitness center. Close to shopping and dining and highways 580 and 680.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Centerville
17 Units Available
Artist Walk
3888 Artist Walk Common, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,415
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,040
980 sqft
In light of COVID19 developments and recommendations from health officials, we have adopted a virtual leasing model until further notice. Our leasing office is not open to residents or the public.
City Guide for Union City, CA

Union City's Sugar Mill Landing Park is the site of the Bay Area Flight 93 Memorial, which is a tribute to the passengers and crew who died on the hijacked flight on 9/11.

Union City is located at the crossroads of several major destinations in northern California. San Francisco, Berkeley, Oakland, San Jose, Fremont, Redwood City and the Central Valley are all within easy driving distance. With the BART line, even driving is optional, as public transit covers the majority of the area for easy access without having to deal with traffic. The location is outstanding, resting peacefully along the southeastern shore of the San Francisco Bay, which provides stunning views of the setting sun every evening.

Having trouble with Craigslist Union City? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Union City, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Union City renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

