151 Apartments for rent in Union City, CA with hardwood floors
1 of 26
1 of 22
1 of 9
1 of 18
1 of 14
1 of 12
1 of 10
1 of 67
1 of 14
1 of 27
1 of 38
1 of 9
1 of 30
1 of 42
1 of 14
1 of 21
1 of 13
1 of 31
1 of 17
1 of 15
1 of 9
1 of 22
1 of 34
1 of 8
Union City's Sugar Mill Landing Park is the site of the Bay Area Flight 93 Memorial, which is a tribute to the passengers and crew who died on the hijacked flight on 9/11.
Union City is located at the crossroads of several major destinations in northern California. San Francisco, Berkeley, Oakland, San Jose, Fremont, Redwood City and the Central Valley are all within easy driving distance. With the BART line, even driving is optional, as public transit covers the majority of the area for easy access without having to deal with traffic. The location is outstanding, resting peacefully along the southeastern shore of the San Francisco Bay, which provides stunning views of the setting sun every evening.
Having trouble with Craigslist Union City? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Union City renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.