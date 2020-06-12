166 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Union City, CA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 01:49pm
$
11 Units Available
Skylark
34655 Skylark Dr, Union City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,507
903 sqft
Prime location close to the Quarry Lakes Recreational Area, I-880, and I-680. Apartments have fully equipped kitchens, private patio/balcony, and large walk-in closets. Enjoy the swimming pool, playground, fire pit, and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
29 Units Available
Avalon Union City
24 Union Sq, Union City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,718
1261 sqft
Large modern apartments just steps from shopping and dining. Near Dry Creek Pioneer Regional Park. Walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Community has elevators and garage parking. Bike storage on site.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
10 Units Available
Sofi Union City
31770 Alvarado Blvd, Union City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,393
845 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-880 and I-580. Luxury community features pool, playground, and gym, as well as 24-hour maintenance. Unit includes hardwood floors, walk-in closets, dishwasher and air conditioning.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
8 Units Available
Mission Sierra Apartment Homes
34864 Mission Blvd, Union City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,578
895 sqft
These apartment cottages boast balconies overlooking courtyards, large closets and extra storage. A gym, pool and covered parking are on site. BART access is nearby, and Highway 880 provides direct access to San Francisco.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
27 Units Available
The Union Flats
34588 11th St, Union City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,175
1002 sqft
Brand-new apartments with ultra-modern architecture. Complex has one- and two-bedroom apartments and work/live lofts. Community features a pool and sundeck. Close to the Union City Transit Center and Mission Boulevard.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 01:49pm
6 Units Available
Parkside
1501 Decoto Rd, Union City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,499
817 sqft
Near Highway 880 and 680. This smoke-free community is near Fremont Hub Shopping Center. On-site amenities include a pool, courtyard and 24-hour gym. Walk-in closets, a patio or balcony, and updated appliances provided.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
7 Units Available
Parc Medallion
2500 Medallion Dr, Union City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
992 sqft
Choose from one- or two-bedroom open floor plans with modern bathrooms. Complex has landscaped grounds, a large pool and an outdoor lounge area. Easy to get to major freeways and Union Landing.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
9 Units Available
eaves Union City
2175 Decoto Rd, Union City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,438
830 sqft
Bright apartments near Alvarado-Niles Road in a very walkable neighborhood. Air conditioning and fireplace. Walk-in closets. Private balcony or patio. Community has pool and sauna. Pet-friendly.
Results within 1 mile of Union City
Verified

1 of 127

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Ardenwood
10 Units Available
Ardenwood Forest
5016 Paseo Padre Pkwy, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
864 sqft
On Paseo Padre Parkway just minutes from I-880. All-electric kitchens, built-in fireplaces, and washers and dryers inside the units. Huge bedrooms, and water, garbage, and sewage are included.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
8 Units Available
Casa Serena
36000 Fremont Boulevard, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
835 sqft
At Casa Serena, our floor plans are designed with you in mind and offer the flexibility you need to make the most out of your new home. From studios to one and two-bedroom apartments, you will find the home that's "just right" for you.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Cabrillo
6 Units Available
Pinebrook Apartments
35995 Fremont Blvd, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
825 sqft
A two-story community with a beautiful courtyard, resort-like pool and greenspace. Smoke-free. Apartments feature updated appliances and a patio or balcony. Onsite carports, gym and grill area. Near the high school.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Cabrillo
13 Units Available
Brookvale Chateau
36163 Fremont Blvd, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
921 sqft
Near American High School and Westridge Park. Within a quiet, gated community. Lots of space. On-site laundry, a large pool with sundeck, and ample parking. Lush landscaping throughout. Near Brookvale Shopping Center.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mission-Garin
1 Unit Available
30017 Vanderbilt St
30017 Vanderbilt Street, Hayward, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1000 sqft
Duplex in Hayward, near Mission Hills - Property Id: 289305 A very functional and clean two bedrooms, one-bathroom unit, with hardwood floors throughout, central heating, one car garage, Non-operational fireplace, inside laundry hookups, and a

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ardenwood
1 Unit Available
6043 Mollinari Ter, Fremont, CA, US, 94555
6043 Mollinari Terrace, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1395 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ec9a03f489f096adab7c625 *BEST DISCOUNT AND FLEXIBILITY in the Desirable Capriana Community - SHORT TERM (3 months) or LONG TERM (12 month+) rent welcomed.

1 of 13

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
Niles
1 Unit Available
36470 Ames Ter, Fremont, CA, US, 94536
36470 Ames Terrace, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1016 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5e84923b05e7f42810a0ff29 The HOA dues are paid monthly by owner which entitles tenant to access the Trees Association amenities, including swimming pool.
Results within 5 miles of Union City
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
Central-Downtown Fremont
11 Units Available
Pathfinder Village Apartments
39800 Fremont Blvd, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,439
867 sqft
Charming community with park-like outdoors. On-site amenities including a pool, gym and coffee bar. In-unit features include extra storage, a patio or balcony, and updated appliances. Skylights and vaulted ceilings.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 01:49pm
$
Cherry-Guardino
14 Units Available
Alborada Apartments
1001 Beethoven Cmn, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,671
1081 sqft
Minutes away from Lake Elizabeth, in central Fremont. All units feature wood fireplaces, laundry, walk-in closets and extra storage room. Pet friendly community close to interstate highways for easy access to Bay Area.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
9 Units Available
Redwood Valley Apartment Homes
22281 Center St, Castro Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
956 sqft
This beautiful community sits in Midtown Palo Alto and offers one- and two-bedroom units. On-site pool and close access to Stanford. Units feature open floor plans and carpeting.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
10 Units Available
Creekwood
22294 City Center Dr, Hayward, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,572
1160 sqft
Contemporary apartments on wooded property. Recently renovated with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Fireplace. Community has putting green, tennis court and sauna. Near de Anza Park with easy access to I-580.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
41 Units Available
Stoneridge
6250 Stoneridge Mall Rd, Pleasanton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,670
1214 sqft
Newly renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments with soaring ceilings and large windows. Gourmet kitchens with designer touches. In-home washer and dryer. Community has a racquetball court, tennis court, pool and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Central-Downtown Fremont
13 Units Available
Avalon Fremont
39939 Stevenson Cmn, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,935
1071 sqft
Apartments have spacious floor plans and fireplaces. Cats and dogs allowed. Hang out in the inviting lobby or clubhouse. The nearby Fremont BART station makes it easy to get around.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 12:16pm
$
Parkmont
19 Units Available
Camden Village
38000 Camden St, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,706
942 sqft
Camden Village is a comfortable community that offers amenities like a pool and gym. Units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, microwaves and refrigerators.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Cherry-Guardino
22 Units Available
The Asher
1031 Walnut Avenue, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,710
1196 sqft
Timeless style meets refreshingly approachable living at The Asher—the first of its kind in Fremont.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
19 Units Available
Civic Square
4890 Bernal Ave, Pleasanton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
948 sqft
A short walk from Pleasanton's historic district, with easy access to the freeway and ACE train. Hardwood floors, fireplaces, updated appliances and balconies. On-site pool, gym and carport. Pet-friendly community.

June 2020 Union City Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Union City Rent Report. Union City rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Union City rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Union City rents decline sharply over the past month

Union City rents have declined 0.9% over the past month, and have decreased slightly by 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Union City stand at $2,812 for a one-bedroom apartment and $3,532 for a two-bedroom. Union City's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the San Francisco Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Union City over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in the San Francisco metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Oakland has seen rents fall by 1.2% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It also has the least expensive rents in the San Francisco metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,201.
    • Richmond has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 4.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $2,777, while one-bedrooms go for $2,211.
    • San Mateo has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the San Francisco metro, with a two-bedroom median of $4,484; rents went down 0.4% over the past month but rose 0.5% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Union City

    As rents have fallen slightly in Union City, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Union City is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Union City's median two-bedroom rent of $3,532 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.2% decline in Union City.
    • While rents in Union City fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Union City than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,104, where Union City is more than three times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Francisco
    $2,440
    $3,070
    -0.7%
    -1%
    Oakland
    $1,750
    $2,200
    -0.2%
    -1.2%
    Fremont
    $3,000
    $3,770
    -0.7%
    -0.3%
    Hayward
    $2,230
    $2,800
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    Concord
    $2,420
    $3,040
    -0.1%
    -0.9%
    Berkeley
    $2,100
    $2,640
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Richmond
    $2,210
    $2,780
    -0.5%
    4.1%
    Antioch
    $2,620
    $3,290
    -0.2%
    2.2%
    Daly City
    $2,660
    $3,340
    -0.5%
    0.2%
    San Mateo
    $3,570
    $4,480
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Livermore
    $2,280
    $2,860
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Redwood City
    $2,820
    $3,540
    -0.7%
    0
    San Ramon
    $3,000
    $3,760
    -0.7%
    -2%
    Pleasanton
    $2,910
    $3,650
    -1%
    -3%
    Union City
    $2,810
    $3,530
    -0.9%
    -0.2%
    Walnut Creek
    $2,470
    $3,110
    -0.1%
    1%
    South San Francisco
    $2,670
    $3,350
    -0.3%
    -3.5%
    Pittsburg
    $2,540
    $3,190
    0
    -1.6%
    San Rafael
    $2,560
    $3,210
    -1.1%
    -0.6%
    Novato
    $2,660
    $3,340
    -1.4%
    1.7%
    Dublin
    $3,040
    $3,820
    -0.9%
    -0.8%
    San Bruno
    $2,800
    $3,520
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Pacifica
    $3,050
    $3,830
    -0.5%
    1.2%
    Martinez
    $2,480
    $3,110
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Pleasant Hill
    $2,770
    $3,480
    -0.2%
    1.6%
    Burlingame
    $2,730
    $3,430
    -0.4%
    5.1%
    Belmont
    $2,870
    $3,610
    -0.6%
    1.8%
    Emeryville
    $2,390
    $3,010
    -1.3%
    -0.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

