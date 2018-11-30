4192 Glenwood Terrace # 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Viewing on Saturday 06/06/2020 from 12:00pm - 1:00pm



Please follow COVID19 regulations, bring your own face mask, and maintain social distance.



Freshly renovated with new paint & carpet, and centrally located in Union City. It has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and 2 car garage attached. This house has a balcony in Master Bedroom, Kitchen is upgraded with new countertops and new cabinetry. It has easy access to 880, San Mateo Bridge and Dumbarton bridge. Walking distance to eating places and other shopping centers.