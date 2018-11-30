All apartments in Union City
4192 Glenwood Terrace # 2
Last updated June 18 2020 at 1:58 AM

4192 Glenwood Terrace # 2

4192 Glenwood Terrace · (510) 330-2126
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4192 Glenwood Terrace, Union City, CA 94587

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,099

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1683 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Viewing on Saturday 06/06/2020 from 12:00pm - 1:00pm

Please follow COVID19 regulations, bring your own face mask, and maintain social distance.

Freshly renovated with new paint & carpet, and centrally located in Union City. It has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and 2 car garage attached. This house has a balcony in Master Bedroom, Kitchen is upgraded with new countertops and new cabinetry. It has easy access to 880, San Mateo Bridge and Dumbarton bridge. Walking distance to eating places and other shopping centers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4192 Glenwood Terrace # 2 have any available units?
4192 Glenwood Terrace # 2 has a unit available for $3,099 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Union City, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Union City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4192 Glenwood Terrace # 2 have?
Some of 4192 Glenwood Terrace # 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4192 Glenwood Terrace # 2 currently offering any rent specials?
4192 Glenwood Terrace # 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4192 Glenwood Terrace # 2 pet-friendly?
No, 4192 Glenwood Terrace # 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Union City.
Does 4192 Glenwood Terrace # 2 offer parking?
Yes, 4192 Glenwood Terrace # 2 does offer parking.
Does 4192 Glenwood Terrace # 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4192 Glenwood Terrace # 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4192 Glenwood Terrace # 2 have a pool?
No, 4192 Glenwood Terrace # 2 does not have a pool.
Does 4192 Glenwood Terrace # 2 have accessible units?
No, 4192 Glenwood Terrace # 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 4192 Glenwood Terrace # 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4192 Glenwood Terrace # 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
