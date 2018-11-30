Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

UC Single Family Home has new paint, flooring, appliances - Address-34605 Arroyo Drive Union City, CA. 94587

Rent-$3,395

Deposit-$3,495

Bedrooms-4

Bathrooms-2.5

Square Feet-1,881



Lease Terms-1 year Lease, NO smoking, Small pets ok (cat & dog 25 pounds and under)



Qualifications-650+ credit from anyone 18 or older applying, a combined household income that triples the rental price ($9,750), & we check prior rental history.



Properties can't be rented sight unseen. Once you've seen the property and would like to move forward with application process, you'll be able to do so through our website.



www.bestproperty4u.com, click available Homes for rent, click Fremont office, click Union City, click apply now on Arroyo Drive.



Rental Features

-Corner lot

-Central Heat

-AC

-Living Room

-Family Room

-Dining Area

-Fireplace

-Fresh paint throughout

-Hardwood flooring in family room downstairs

-Dual Pane Windows

-Brand new Dishwasher

-Brand new Refrigerator

-Brand new Oven/Stove

-Washer/Dryer

-Laundry Room Inside upstairs

-Fenced backyard area

-2 car garage

-Garbage included in price.



This single family home is a gem. The house is like new being less then 20 years old, & is just a bit shy of 2000 square feet. This spacious place has 4 good size bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. All 4 bedrooms are located upstairs.



All appliances come with this unit, including a brand new fridge, brand new oven/stove, and brand new dishwasher. Washer/Dryer are located upstairs for your convenience also.



There's fresh paint throughout the home.



This place has a good size family room, and the kitchen is big as well including an island in the middle of it. The family room is hardwood flooring as well, which is a nice feature. All of the upstairs is brand new carpeting, as well as the living room, and staircase.



This place is a nice gem in a very nice neighborhood on the Fremont/Union City border near Mission Blvd. It's a short distance to both Fremont & Union City BART, tons of shopping in Union City, 84/Dumbarton Bridge, Niles Canyon, Quarry Lakes, & plenty more.



Please call me to set up a viewing of this wonderfully located beautiful home.



Best Property Management INC

Agent-Ryan Alter DRE License # 01769898

Website-www.bestproperty4u.com

Office Phone-510.461.9933

Email-ryanalter@bestproperty4u.com



(RLNE5665772)