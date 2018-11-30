All apartments in Union City
Last updated April 12 2020

34605 Arroyo Drive

34605 Arroyo Drive · (510) 770-0824 ext. 102
Location

34605 Arroyo Drive, Union City, CA 94587

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 34605 Arroyo Drive · Avail. now

$3,395

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1881 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
UC Single Family Home has new paint, flooring, appliances - Address-34605 Arroyo Drive Union City, CA. 94587
Rent-$3,395
Deposit-$3,495
Bedrooms-4
Bathrooms-2.5
Square Feet-1,881

Lease Terms-1 year Lease, NO smoking, Small pets ok (cat & dog 25 pounds and under)

Qualifications-650+ credit from anyone 18 or older applying, a combined household income that triples the rental price ($9,750), & we check prior rental history.

Properties can't be rented sight unseen. Once you've seen the property and would like to move forward with application process, you'll be able to do so through our website.

www.bestproperty4u.com, click available Homes for rent, click Fremont office, click Union City, click apply now on Arroyo Drive.

Rental Features
-Corner lot
-Central Heat
-AC
-Living Room
-Family Room
-Dining Area
-Fireplace
-Fresh paint throughout
-Hardwood flooring in family room downstairs
-Dual Pane Windows
-Brand new Dishwasher
-Brand new Refrigerator
-Brand new Oven/Stove
-Washer/Dryer
-Laundry Room Inside upstairs
-Fenced backyard area
-2 car garage
-Garbage included in price.

This single family home is a gem. The house is like new being less then 20 years old, & is just a bit shy of 2000 square feet. This spacious place has 4 good size bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. All 4 bedrooms are located upstairs.

All appliances come with this unit, including a brand new fridge, brand new oven/stove, and brand new dishwasher. Washer/Dryer are located upstairs for your convenience also.

There's fresh paint throughout the home.

This place has a good size family room, and the kitchen is big as well including an island in the middle of it. The family room is hardwood flooring as well, which is a nice feature. All of the upstairs is brand new carpeting, as well as the living room, and staircase.

This place is a nice gem in a very nice neighborhood on the Fremont/Union City border near Mission Blvd. It's a short distance to both Fremont & Union City BART, tons of shopping in Union City, 84/Dumbarton Bridge, Niles Canyon, Quarry Lakes, & plenty more.

Please call me to set up a viewing of this wonderfully located beautiful home.

Best Property Management INC
Agent-Ryan Alter DRE License # 01769898
Website-www.bestproperty4u.com
Office Phone-510.461.9933
Email-ryanalter@bestproperty4u.com

(RLNE5665772)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34605 Arroyo Drive have any available units?
34605 Arroyo Drive has a unit available for $3,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Union City, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Union City Rent Report.
What amenities does 34605 Arroyo Drive have?
Some of 34605 Arroyo Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34605 Arroyo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
34605 Arroyo Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34605 Arroyo Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 34605 Arroyo Drive is pet friendly.
Does 34605 Arroyo Drive offer parking?
Yes, 34605 Arroyo Drive does offer parking.
Does 34605 Arroyo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 34605 Arroyo Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 34605 Arroyo Drive have a pool?
No, 34605 Arroyo Drive does not have a pool.
Does 34605 Arroyo Drive have accessible units?
No, 34605 Arroyo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 34605 Arroyo Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 34605 Arroyo Drive has units with dishwashers.
