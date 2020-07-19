Amenities
31365 Cape View Dr. Available 08/01/20 $3790 / 5 BR - STUNNING UNION CITY MODEL HOME FOR RENT - This gorgeous Ponderosa Landing home may be the nicest 5 bedroom rental in Union City. Nestled on a quiet street, you'll enjoy vaulted ceilings, full bedroom and bathroom downstairs, spacious living room, a formal dining room, gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances, gas stove. Other amenities include lovely tile flooring, decorator carpet, gas fireplace, washer/dryer and a 5th bedroom which can be used as an office retreat. The Master suite upstairs has a gorgeous designer bathroom with a spacious walk-in closets. Two car garage. Nice yards with gardening provided. Small pet negotiable. Close to top rated Delaine Eastin elementary school, parks, trails and shopping. One of a kind rental home !
COMMUTER'S PARADISE... MINUTES DUMBARTON / FACEBOOK / 880
KEY FEATURES:
Address is 31365 Cape View Drive
2730 square feet
Built 1997
5 bedrooms (1 downstairs)
3 bathrooms (1 downstairs)
2 car garage
washer/dryer
A.C.
Gardening included
Small pet negotiable
Lease duration - 1 year
Available August 1st
Deposit - $3,790
MUST HAVE:
Fico score of 680 or above
Minimum monthly income of $11,370
Excellent rental history
Credit and back round check for each adult over 18
$30 application fee per adult
No smokers please
CONTACT MIKE AT EAST BAY PROPERTY MANAGEMENT TO VIEW
(RLNE5912507)