Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

31365 Cape View Dr.

31365 Cape View Drive · (510) 996-3238
Location

31365 Cape View Drive, Union City, CA 94587

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 31365 Cape View Dr. · Avail. Aug 1

$3,790

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2730 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
31365 Cape View Dr. Available 08/01/20 $3790 / 5 BR - STUNNING UNION CITY MODEL HOME FOR RENT - This gorgeous Ponderosa Landing home may be the nicest 5 bedroom rental in Union City. Nestled on a quiet street, you'll enjoy vaulted ceilings, full bedroom and bathroom downstairs, spacious living room, a formal dining room, gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances, gas stove. Other amenities include lovely tile flooring, decorator carpet, gas fireplace, washer/dryer and a 5th bedroom which can be used as an office retreat. The Master suite upstairs has a gorgeous designer bathroom with a spacious walk-in closets. Two car garage. Nice yards with gardening provided. Small pet negotiable. Close to top rated Delaine Eastin elementary school, parks, trails and shopping. One of a kind rental home !
COMMUTER'S PARADISE... MINUTES DUMBARTON / FACEBOOK / 880

KEY FEATURES:
Address is 31365 Cape View Drive
2730 square feet
Built 1997
5 bedrooms (1 downstairs)
3 bathrooms (1 downstairs)
2 car garage
washer/dryer
A.C.
Gardening included
Small pet negotiable
Lease duration - 1 year
Available August 1st
Deposit - $3,790

MUST HAVE:
Fico score of 680 or above
Minimum monthly income of $11,370
Excellent rental history
Credit and back round check for each adult over 18
$30 application fee per adult
No smokers please
CONTACT MIKE AT EAST BAY PROPERTY MANAGEMENT TO VIEW

(RLNE5912507)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31365 Cape View Dr. have any available units?
31365 Cape View Dr. has a unit available for $3,790 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Union City, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Union City Rent Report.
What amenities does 31365 Cape View Dr. have?
Some of 31365 Cape View Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31365 Cape View Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
31365 Cape View Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31365 Cape View Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 31365 Cape View Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 31365 Cape View Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 31365 Cape View Dr. offers parking.
Does 31365 Cape View Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 31365 Cape View Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 31365 Cape View Dr. have a pool?
No, 31365 Cape View Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 31365 Cape View Dr. have accessible units?
No, 31365 Cape View Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 31365 Cape View Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 31365 Cape View Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
