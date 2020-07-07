All apartments in Twentynine Palms
5974 Mojave Avenue

5974 Mojave Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5974 Mojave Avenue, Twentynine Palms, CA 92277

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
5974 Mojave Avenue Available 07/20/20 Move In Ready Home! EST AVAIL 7-20-2020 / RENT TO BE $1100/MONTH / SEC DEP TO BE $1650 - This beautiful, recently remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has an attached 2 car garage, tile roof, tile flooring and ceiling fans throughout, faux wood blinds, stainless steel appliances (fridge, gas stove, built-in microwave & dishwasher), and granite counter tops. Large living room & kitchen. All bedrooms have carpet. Master bedroom has his and hers closets and double sink in master bathroom. All bedrooms are large size rooms. Washer & dryer are in garage. Fully fenced backyard. Central A/C & heat and dual pane windows. A MUST SEE!! GRAB THIS HOME BEFORE IT'S GONE!!

All pets are subject to owner approval with increased security deposit.

EST AVAIL 7-20-2020 / RENT TO BE $1100/MONTH / SEC DEP TO BE $1650

(RLNE2796061)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5974 Mojave Avenue have any available units?
5974 Mojave Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Twentynine Palms, CA.
How much is rent in Twentynine Palms, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Twentynine Palms Rent Report.
What amenities does 5974 Mojave Avenue have?
Some of 5974 Mojave Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5974 Mojave Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5974 Mojave Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5974 Mojave Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5974 Mojave Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5974 Mojave Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5974 Mojave Avenue offers parking.
Does 5974 Mojave Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5974 Mojave Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5974 Mojave Avenue have a pool?
No, 5974 Mojave Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5974 Mojave Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5974 Mojave Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5974 Mojave Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5974 Mojave Avenue has units with dishwashers.
