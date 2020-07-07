Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

5974 Mojave Avenue Available 07/20/20 Move In Ready Home! EST AVAIL 7-20-2020 / RENT TO BE $1100/MONTH / SEC DEP TO BE $1650 - This beautiful, recently remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has an attached 2 car garage, tile roof, tile flooring and ceiling fans throughout, faux wood blinds, stainless steel appliances (fridge, gas stove, built-in microwave & dishwasher), and granite counter tops. Large living room & kitchen. All bedrooms have carpet. Master bedroom has his and hers closets and double sink in master bathroom. All bedrooms are large size rooms. Washer & dryer are in garage. Fully fenced backyard. Central A/C & heat and dual pane windows. A MUST SEE!! GRAB THIS HOME BEFORE IT'S GONE!!



All pets are subject to owner approval with increased security deposit.



EST AVAIL 7-20-2020 / RENT TO BE $1100/MONTH / SEC DEP TO BE $1650



(RLNE2796061)