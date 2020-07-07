Amenities
5974 Mojave Avenue Available 07/20/20 Move In Ready Home! EST AVAIL 7-20-2020 / RENT TO BE $1100/MONTH / SEC DEP TO BE $1650 - This beautiful, recently remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has an attached 2 car garage, tile roof, tile flooring and ceiling fans throughout, faux wood blinds, stainless steel appliances (fridge, gas stove, built-in microwave & dishwasher), and granite counter tops. Large living room & kitchen. All bedrooms have carpet. Master bedroom has his and hers closets and double sink in master bathroom. All bedrooms are large size rooms. Washer & dryer are in garage. Fully fenced backyard. Central A/C & heat and dual pane windows. A MUST SEE!! GRAB THIS HOME BEFORE IT'S GONE!!
All pets are subject to owner approval with increased security deposit.
