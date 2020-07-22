Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020

15 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Twentynine Palms, CA

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Twentynine Palms should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It's crucial to find an apartment that'll work for bo...

1 of 27

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
5954 Daisy Ave
5954 Daisy Avenue, Twentynine Palms, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1170 sqft
Recently Updated! 3 Bed/2 Bath - AVAIL NOW! - This 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home has recently been updated with new carpet and blinds throughout! The property runs on swamp cooler and wall heaters.

1 of 31

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
73471 Corbin Road
73471 Corbin Road, Twentynine Palms, CA
5 Bedrooms
$1,695
1618 sqft
5 Bedroom Stunner!! - This 1,618 square foot home is in excellent condition! Built in 2009 this home is in a very quiet nice neighborhood that your kids can safely ride their bikes in! Enter to large living room, large view windows and two ceiling

1 of 23

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
6698 Galleta Ave.
6698 Galleta Avenue, Twentynine Palms, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1507 sqft
6698 Galleta - EST AVAILABLE 7-23-2020 - This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in Sherman Highlands offers a good sized living space with a fireplace that leads into the kitchen that has all stainless steel appliances including a fridge,

1 of 32

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
6405 Athol
6405 Athol Avenue, Twentynine Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$875
859 sqft
6405 Athol- 2 Bedroom/1 Bath- EST AVAILABLE 7-8-2020! RENT TO BE $875 / SEC DEP TO BE $1312.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
6637 Oasis Avenue - 1
6637 Oasis Avenue, Twentynine Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
528 sqft
Comfortable, cozy, and clean two bedroom house with private yard has just been renovated from floor to ceiling, including kitchen, bath, floors, windows and blinds, roof and more. The house is equipped with a washer/dryer already in place.

1 of 32

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
6675 National Park Drive - C
6675 National Park Drive, Twentynine Palms, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,545
900 sqft
Suitcase Ready! Fully Furnished!! 20 New Units on National Park Includes water, trash, and gas. The architectural style is Western Adobe. Raised 9' ceilings. This spacious one-bedroom home has a large living room and a bonus room.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
6364 Smoketree Avenue
6364 Smoke Tree Avenue, Twentynine Palms, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
2212 sqft
Spacious 3BD 1BA apartment. Apartment faces east to west, no direct sunlight through windows. Kitchen includes refrigerator and stove, and washer/dryer hook-ups. Master bedroom has separate entry. Shared, fenced front yard. Parking available.

1 of 24

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
6628 National Park Drive - D
6628 National Park Dr, Twentynine Palms, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,545
900 sqft
Suitcase Ready! 20 New Units on National Park. This unit is fully furnished. Move in with just a suitcase! Month to month, 6mo. & 1yr. leases excepted. Water, trash, and gas included in rent. Tenant only pays for electric.

1 of 30

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
6061 Bagley Avenue - 1
6061 Bagley Avenue, Twentynine Palms, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1260 sqft
Suitcase Ready! All Utilities + Wifi Included! Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath Apartment. 1260 sq/ feet! These Month-to-Month Rentals have large bedrooms a large open kitchen that flows into a dining area and living room.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
6364-6366 Smoketree Ave - 6366
6364 Smoketree Ave, Twentynine Palms, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1100 sqft
This is a 3 bedroom 1 bath apartment that features spacious rooms throughout. This apartment faces east to west meaning there typically is no direct sunlight on the windows. The Kitchen is equipped with a refrigerator and stove.

1 of 15

Last updated May 14
1 Unit Available
7504 Persia
7504 Persia Avenue, Twentynine Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$850
897 sqft
7504 Persia Available 05/15/20 Cozy 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom in Hansen Tract! EST AVAILABLE 5-15-2020 - This cute 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom in Hansen Tract is available very soon! With tile in the living area, kitchen, hallway, and bathroom and NEW carpet

1 of 11

Last updated May 14
1 Unit Available
5664 Morongo Road
5664 Morongo Road, Twentynine Palms, CA
3 Bedrooms
$975
1143 sqft
5664 Morongo Road Available 06/20/20 Beautiful Rustic Home in 29 Palms - 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a rustic feel and great landscaping! Amenities: Fridge, range, dishwasher, gas wall heater, swamp cooler, fenced back yard, and a 2 car attached

1 of 17

Last updated April 9
1 Unit Available
72385 Sunnyvale
72385 Sunnyvale Drive, Twentynine Palms, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1584 sqft
72385 Sunnyvale Available 04/11/20 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home! - This is a lovely, large updated 4 bedroom 2 bath home, with a 2 car garage Natural gas source of heating. Home has Washer and dryer hookups. Pets allowed upon approval with 150.
Results within 1 mile of Twentynine Palms

1 of 11

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
71282 Indian Trail
71282 Indian Trail, San Bernardino County, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,000
890 sqft
Completely Modernized in Desert Heights - 1 Bedroom/ 1 Bath, 890 Sq. Ft.
Results within 10 miles of Twentynine Palms

1 of 21

Last updated May 14
1 Unit Available
61559 Desert Air #A
61559 Desert Air Road, Joshua Tree, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
940 sqft
Walking Distance To Downtown Joshua Tree - 2bd/2ba 940 Sq. Ft. Apartment, Carpet & Tile Flooring, Central Heating & A/C, Dishwasher, Stove, Washer & Dryer, 2-Car Garage, Fenced Yard, Pets OK Upon Owner Approval. Available Now.
City Guide for Twentynine Palms, CA

Native peoples once camped in the Oasis of Mara, a watering hole that made this stretch of the Mojave Desert more bearable. By the time gold hunters arrived in the 1870s, the original inhabitants had already hightailed it out of there. (Maybe they knew what a mess the Gold Rush was going to be.) Legend has it that miners counted the trees surrounding the oasis, naming it Twentynine Palms. (An 1858 survey team found 26 palms, but why quibble with a legend?)

Space and more space: that's what brings everybody to Twenynine Palms. (The constant sunshine and small-town feel don't hurt, either.) If you find that even the widely spaced residential and commercial buildings are a bit too confining, hop in your SUV and drive for a few minutes in any direction. Then, all you'll see are miles of open desert, punctuated by desert brush and surrounded by a few mountain ranges. Occupying the southwest part of Southern California, Twentynine Palms sprawls over 59 square miles of San Bernardino County. The city connects with the outside world through California State Route 62, which runs from west to east. The fastest way in from anywhere else is through the two local airports. Twentynine Palms Airport allows private pilots to come in, while Palm Springs International caters to scheduled airlines. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for pet friendly apartments in Twentynine Palms, CA

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Twentynine Palms should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.

Some pet-friendly apartments in Twentynine Palms may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.

Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in Twentynine Palms. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.

