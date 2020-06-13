14 Apartments for rent in Twentynine Palms, CA with garage
Native peoples once camped in the Oasis of Mara, a watering hole that made this stretch of the Mojave Desert more bearable. By the time gold hunters arrived in the 1870s, the original inhabitants had already hightailed it out of there. (Maybe they knew what a mess the Gold Rush was going to be.) Legend has it that miners counted the trees surrounding the oasis, naming it Twentynine Palms. (An 1858 survey team found 26 palms, but why quibble with a legend?)
Space and more space: that's what brings everybody to Twenynine Palms. (The constant sunshine and small-town feel don't hurt, either.) If you find that even the widely spaced residential and commercial buildings are a bit too confining, hop in your SUV and drive for a few minutes in any direction. Then, all you'll see are miles of open desert, punctuated by desert brush and surrounded by a few mountain ranges. Occupying the southwest part of Southern California, Twentynine Palms sprawls over 59 square miles of San Bernardino County. The city connects with the outside world through California State Route 62, which runs from west to east. The fastest way in from anywhere else is through the two local airports. Twentynine Palms Airport allows private pilots to come in, while Palm Springs International caters to scheduled airlines. See more
Twentynine Palms apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.