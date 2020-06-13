14 Apartments for rent in Twentynine Palms, CA with garage

Apartment List
Twentynine Palms apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-i... Read Guide >

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
73917 Playa Vista Drive
73917 Playa Vista Drive, Twentynine Palms, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2112 sqft
- Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing. Be sure to reference our website to see a 3D tour of the property: https://my.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
72218 Sun Valley
72218 Sun Valley Drive, Twentynine Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
72218 Sun Valley Available 06/15/20 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Home - This is a 2 bedroom 1.5 bath home. It has swamp cooling, washer and dryer hookups, a garage, fenced front and back yard, a new fridge, stove, dishwasher, and microwave.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5926 Regino
5926 Regino Ave, Twentynine Palms, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1314 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Desert Vista Community! AVAILABLE NOW! - Nice 3 Bedroom 2 bath home! This home located in the Desert Vista Community offers a range, fridge, dishwasher, master suite w/ walk in closet, indoor laundry w/ gas dryer hookup,

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5470 Lupine
5470 Lupine Avenue, Twentynine Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$850
957 sqft
2Bedroom/1Bath Home - EST AVAILABLE 11-15-19 / RENT TO BE $800/MONTH / SEC DEP TO BE $1200 - This home located in the Chocolate Drop neighborhood offers a range, fridge, wall heat, swamp cooler, tile, carpet, fenced back yard and 2 car attached

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
6628 National Park Drive
6628 National Park Dr, Twentynine Palms, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,545
900 sqft
Suitcase Ready! 20 New Units on National Park Includes Furniture Water, Gas and Trash The architectural style is Western Adobe. Raised 9' ceilings. This fully-furnished spacious one-bedroom home has a large living room and a bonus room.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
6454 Palm View Avenue
6454 Palm View Avenue, Twentynine Palms, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1100 sqft
3B2B Unique living, spacious rooms, tile and carpet, 2 full baths, block wall fencing, rock landscaping, ceiling fans in all rooms, 2 car garage, washer/gas dryer hookups in garage, central heating and air, refrigerator and dishwasher.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
6675 National Park Drive
6675 National Park Drive, Twentynine Palms, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
900 sqft
Suitcase Ready! 24 New Units on National Park Includes Furniture Utilities & Internet The architectural style is Western Adobe. Raised 9' ceilings. This fully-furnished spacious one-bedroom home has a large living room and a bonus room.

1 of 11

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
73939 Desert Dunes Dr.
73939 Desert Dunes Drive, Twentynine Palms, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1552 sqft
73939 Desert Dunes Dr.

1 of 15

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
7504 Persia
7504 Persia Avenue, Twentynine Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$850
897 sqft
7504 Persia Available 05/15/20 Cozy 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom in Hansen Tract! EST AVAILABLE 5-15-2020 - This cute 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom in Hansen Tract is available very soon! With tile in the living area, kitchen, hallway, and bathroom and NEW carpet

1 of 11

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
5664 Morongo Road
5664 Morongo Road, Twentynine Palms, CA
3 Bedrooms
$975
1143 sqft
5664 Morongo Road Available 06/20/20 Beautiful Rustic Home in 29 Palms - 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a rustic feel and great landscaping! Amenities: Fridge, range, dishwasher, gas wall heater, swamp cooler, fenced back yard, and a 2 car attached

1 of 17

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
72385 Sunnyvale
72385 Sunnyvale Drive, Twentynine Palms, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1584 sqft
72385 Sunnyvale Available 04/11/20 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home! - This is a lovely, large updated 4 bedroom 2 bath home, with a 2 car garage Natural gas source of heating. Home has Washer and dryer hookups. Pets allowed upon approval with 150.

1 of 2

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
7737 North Star
7737 North Star Avenue, Twentynine Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$900
858 sqft
7737 North Star Available 04/20/20 7737 North Star: With Spectacular Views - Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bath home on large lot with spectacular views.

1 of 30

Last updated August 16 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
6639 National Park Drive
6639 National Park Drive, Twentynine Palms, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
900 sqft
20 New Units on National Park includes Utilities The architectural style is Western Adobe. Raised 9' ceilings. This spacious one-bedroom home has a large living room and a bonus room. The large bedroom will accommodate a king size bed.
1 of 21

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
61559 Desert Air #A
61559 Desert Air Road, Joshua Tree, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
940 sqft
Walking Distance To Downtown Joshua Tree - 2bd/2ba 940 Sq. Ft. Apartment, Carpet & Tile Flooring, Central Heating & A/C, Dishwasher, Stove, Washer & Dryer, 2-Car Garage, Fenced Yard, Pets OK Upon Owner Approval. Available Now.
City Guide for Twentynine Palms, CA

Native peoples once camped in the Oasis of Mara, a watering hole that made this stretch of the Mojave Desert more bearable. By the time gold hunters arrived in the 1870s, the original inhabitants had already hightailed it out of there. (Maybe they knew what a mess the Gold Rush was going to be.) Legend has it that miners counted the trees surrounding the oasis, naming it Twentynine Palms. (An 1858 survey team found 26 palms, but why quibble with a legend?)

Space and more space: that's what brings everybody to Twenynine Palms. (The constant sunshine and small-town feel don't hurt, either.) If you find that even the widely spaced residential and commercial buildings are a bit too confining, hop in your SUV and drive for a few minutes in any direction. Then, all you'll see are miles of open desert, punctuated by desert brush and surrounded by a few mountain ranges. Occupying the southwest part of Southern California, Twentynine Palms sprawls over 59 square miles of San Bernardino County. The city connects with the outside world through California State Route 62, which runs from west to east. The fastest way in from anywhere else is through the two local airports. Twentynine Palms Airport allows private pilots to come in, while Palm Springs International caters to scheduled airlines. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Twentynine Palms, CA

Twentynine Palms apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

