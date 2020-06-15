All apartments in Twentynine Palms
Twentynine Palms, CA
5470 Lupine
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM

5470 Lupine

5470 Lupine Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5470 Lupine Avenue, Twentynine Palms, CA 92277

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2Bedroom/1Bath Home - EST AVAILABLE 11-15-19 / RENT TO BE $800/MONTH / SEC DEP TO BE $1200 - This home located in the Chocolate Drop neighborhood offers a range, fridge, wall heat, swamp cooler, tile, carpet, fenced back yard and 2 car attached garage with washer and dryer hookups.

All pet requests are subject to owner approval with increased security deposit, SUBJECT TO BREED RESTRICTIONS. Please contact our office for details.

EST AVAILABLE 11-15-19 / RENT TO BE $800/MONTH / SEC DEP TO BE $1200

(RLNE2232291)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5470 Lupine have any available units?
5470 Lupine doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Twentynine Palms, CA.
How much is rent in Twentynine Palms, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Twentynine Palms Rent Report.
What amenities does 5470 Lupine have?
Some of 5470 Lupine's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5470 Lupine currently offering any rent specials?
5470 Lupine isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5470 Lupine pet-friendly?
Yes, 5470 Lupine is pet friendly.
Does 5470 Lupine offer parking?
Yes, 5470 Lupine does offer parking.
Does 5470 Lupine have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5470 Lupine does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5470 Lupine have a pool?
No, 5470 Lupine does not have a pool.
Does 5470 Lupine have accessible units?
No, 5470 Lupine does not have accessible units.
Does 5470 Lupine have units with dishwashers?
No, 5470 Lupine does not have units with dishwashers.
