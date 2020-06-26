All apartments in Tustin
Find more places like 90 Liberty Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tustin, CA
/
90 Liberty Street
Last updated August 16 2019 at 4:17 PM

90 Liberty Street

90 Liberty St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tustin
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all

Location

90 Liberty St, Tustin, CA 92782

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
playground
pool
hot tub
Great Irvine Schools! 3 story end unit with ground floor bedroom and full bath. Fantastic corner location wit unobstructed views! Attached only one wall and has additional windows because of it's end unit location. Highly upgraded including kitchen with granite counter tops and full granite back splash, SS Appliances. Spacious dining room with Balcony, and Living/Family room with cozy fireplace, and half bathroom to accommodate family and guests. Third floor has Master bedroom and a third bedroom. Each bedroom has its own bath Sparkling association amenities include: Pool, spa, basketball, tot lot, greenbelts, and clubhouse. Minutes to UCI, Disneyland, South Coast Plaza, Fashion Island, and Newport Beach and other OC beaches. Property will be available for move in on 8/18.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 90 Liberty Street have any available units?
90 Liberty Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 90 Liberty Street have?
Some of 90 Liberty Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 90 Liberty Street currently offering any rent specials?
90 Liberty Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 90 Liberty Street pet-friendly?
No, 90 Liberty Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 90 Liberty Street offer parking?
No, 90 Liberty Street does not offer parking.
Does 90 Liberty Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 90 Liberty Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 90 Liberty Street have a pool?
Yes, 90 Liberty Street has a pool.
Does 90 Liberty Street have accessible units?
No, 90 Liberty Street does not have accessible units.
Does 90 Liberty Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 90 Liberty Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mark VII
16571 Alliance Avenue
Tustin, CA 92780
Tustin Cottages
1361 El Camino Real
Tustin, CA 92780
Pasadena Village
15482 Pasadena Ave
Tustin, CA 92780
El Paseo Apartment Homes
14901 Newport Ave
Tustin, CA 92780
Stonebrook Apartments
15631 Williams St
Tustin, CA 92780
Segovia Apartments
15560 Tustin Village Way
Tustin, CA 92780
Palm Gardens
1220 Bryan Avenue
Tustin, CA 92780
Market Place
1451 Nisson Road
Tustin, CA 92780

Similar Pages

Tustin 1 BedroomsTustin 2 Bedrooms
Tustin Apartments with ParkingTustin Apartments with Pool
Tustin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CAChino, CA
Pomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPlacentia, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles