90 Liberty Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse playground pool hot tub

Great Irvine Schools! 3 story end unit with ground floor bedroom and full bath. Fantastic corner location wit unobstructed views! Attached only one wall and has additional windows because of it's end unit location. Highly upgraded including kitchen with granite counter tops and full granite back splash, SS Appliances. Spacious dining room with Balcony, and Living/Family room with cozy fireplace, and half bathroom to accommodate family and guests. Third floor has Master bedroom and a third bedroom. Each bedroom has its own bath Sparkling association amenities include: Pool, spa, basketball, tot lot, greenbelts, and clubhouse. Minutes to UCI, Disneyland, South Coast Plaza, Fashion Island, and Newport Beach and other OC beaches. Property will be available for move in on 8/18.