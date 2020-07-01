803 Hillman Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool 24hr maintenance garage internet access

Wonderful, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms condo unit property rental in the Tustin Village community.



Bright and airy, the interior is unfurnished while featuring different floors throughout the unit like hardwood, tile, vinyl, and new carpet installed, as well as recessed lights, high vaulted ceiling, and a cozy balcony. The kitchen with an island counter is complete with granite and quartz countertops, and fine white cabinets with plenty of storage. Feel free to use the appliances such as the stainless steel oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and a refrigerator. The unit also provides an in-unit washer and dryer for your convenience while centralized A/C and gas heating are installed for climate control. The stunning, shared swimming pool comes with its amenities!



Tenants are responsible for water, trash, sewage, gas, electricity, cable, and internet.



Additional Details:

Parking is available in the attached 2-car garage.



Only dogs under 25 lbs are allowed on the premises. Half the rent will cover for the pet deposit per pet. Due to the landlords allergies, cats are not permitted.



Smoking on the property is prohibited.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby Parks: Pine Tree Park, Frontier Park, and Peppertree Park.



The propertys Walk Score is 82/100. This is a Very Walkable location and most errands can be accomplished on foot.



