661 W. 6th Street Unit B
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

661 W. 6th Street Unit B

661 W 6th St · No Longer Available
Location

661 W 6th St, Tustin, CA 92780

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Condo on first floor. Big private patio. - Beautiful Tustin Acres condominium, one level building, providing a garden style living, with newer windows, kitchen countertops, and large master bedroom. Second bedroom good for guests or growing families. Sliding door to private backyard for entertaining, barbecue, and gardening. Two assigned covered parking spots provided. Spacious living room with plenty of natural light. Community also includes two swimming pools. Right by the heart of Old Town Tustin. Rent includes trash ans sewer. To view all of our current available properties and to apply online visit www.rentHMR.com. You can call us to set up a viewing at 909-236-5401.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

