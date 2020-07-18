661 W. 6th Street Unit B

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking pool bbq/grill

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Condo on first floor. Big private patio. - Beautiful Tustin Acres condominium, one level building, providing a garden style living, with newer windows, kitchen countertops, and large master bedroom. Second bedroom good for guests or growing families. Sliding door to private backyard for entertaining, barbecue, and gardening. Two assigned covered parking spots provided. Spacious living room with plenty of natural light. Community also includes two swimming pools. Right by the heart of Old Town Tustin. Rent includes trash ans sewer. To view all of our current available properties and to apply online visit www.rentHMR.com. You can call us to set up a viewing at 909-236-5401.



https://secure.rently.com/properties/781168?source=marketing



(RLNE2672526)