Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated pool playground

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground pool garage hot tub

Great Location Condo in located in the gated Tustin Acres community. close to freeways and near to old town Tustin. The kitchen has been

total remodel with countertops and upgraded cabinets with great lighting . Covered Parking Garage. This home has been nicely upgraded

and is move-in ready private balcony, Association Amenities Include: three Pools, spa, clubhouse, onsite laundry and playground. The

fantastic Tustin Unified School District.