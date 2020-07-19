6325 Pacifica

Amenities

This divinely beautiful and serene 4 bedroom 4.5 baths Santa Monica home was built in 1919 as a garment factory. It is owned and recently renovated by renowned interior designer. 521 Strand is a true Zen Retreat. Prime Santa Monica Location The Strand house is located in the Ocean Park Neighborhood with a 98 walk score. Walking distance to the Beach. Walking distance Main Street in Santa Monica and on Abbot Kinney in Venice Local parks, tennis courts and Penmar golf course are blocks away, within the neighborhood. Features include: Master bedroom suite includes large sitting room with sculptural repurposed wood desk and sofa, large flat screen, bathroom with heated floor and shower for 2 Home theater with retractable screen and ceiling speakers and skylights Outdoor Oasis: French doors in living room open to deck with table for 8-10 people and day bed, hammock and pond as well as slide to lower lawn area!