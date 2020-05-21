6238 Pacifica

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony media room internet access range refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities internet access media room

Classic 1899 Victorian, steps from Dolores Park.



Fully restored top-to-bottom, the flat has two handsome bedrooms, each with a queen bed, with lots of natural light, two full bathrooms, living room, formal dining room, and large back patio with outdoor fireplace and manicured garden. The kitchen is a chefs dream -- a classic motif with modern amenities which include a six-burner gas stove, large refrigerator, lit cabinets and refrigerated wine cellar.



This upstairs flat is approximately 1,800 square feet (170 square meters), has 14-foot high (4.3 meter) ceilings throughout, and can accommodate up to 6 guests, 4 guests in each of the queen size beds and then for the 5th and 6th guest there is a queen size pullout sofa. Amenities include Miele washer & dryer, refrigerator, Direct Satellite TV, Apple TV, Netflix, and Wi-Fi.



Take a movie at the Castro Theatre. Stroll through Dolores Park. Have the best burrito, crepe or falafel in the Mission. Walk down to Valencia St. and discover the many diverse restaurants and boutiques. Buy groceries down the street at Bi-Rite and pastries and coffee at Tartines. Safeway and Walgreens pharmacy is open 24/7, all within walking distance. As is public transit -Muni, BART and the easiest place to catch a taxicab in San Francisco.