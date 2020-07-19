6147 Pacifica

Amenities

Im renting my furnished one-bedroom Flat, around 900 sq. ft in Emeryville/ Oakland staring starting the 10th of November to the end of the year or January. (move in and out is flexible)



About the unit:

City: Emeryville, Ca. (Between Oakland, Berkeley, San Francisco)

Rent: $3150 per month, 3-4 months lease only (Entire condo)

Cleaning fee: $120 a request fee every two-or three weeks (pay direct to clearing person)

Security deposit: $4,000 at move in (only by PayPal) refund within 3--7 business day of moving out



This furnished one-bedroom Flat is around 900 sq. ft in Emeryville/ Oakland boder California with floor to ceiling windows that open to the surrounding neighborhood. The flat is in a secure new building with open air the responsibleent you step out the front door. The tall ceiling flat has abundant natural light in the living room area and a large window in the bedroom with a back out blind for daytime rest.



Also come within united Washer and dryer, Dishwasher, Heating, Wifi and fully furnished with designer furniture - including bedding, towels. The bedroom has a new queen-size bed with Egyption cotton with 800 sheets count and 3 years old Tempurpedic mattress and leather bed, desk Etc. The whole flat has silent In-floor radiant heating along with granite counter tops in the kitchen and bath. Stove, microwave, and dishwasher, and washer/dryer are included for your use. NO TV, No Phone but a super fast WiFi connection. One parking space under the building and street parking. The flat is the corner unit in an award-winning green-designed building and just less than 10 minutes from some of the best groceries stores like Whole Foods, Berkeley Bowl. CVS and Safeway Store is less than 5 minutes walk from the flat. 16 AMC Bay Street , Nordstrom Rack, Target, Ulta Beauty, Gap, Apple Store are all walking distance.



No pet, subletting, sublet, or similar

thanks



More information about the Neighborhood:

Enjoy living in the East Bays popular NOBE neighborhood -- North Oakland/Berkeley/Emeryville. Located at the corner of 41st and Adeline Street, at the Emeryville/Oakland border, the location provides commuters with easy access to San Francisco and the greater Bay Area. Catch the Emery-Go-Round to MacArthur BART, located just 2 blocks away! Great shopping, restaurants, entertainment & transit are all nearby. The building is conveniently located near great shopping, restaurants & entertainment. Bay Street shopping, movie theater & restaurants are nearby. The Pixar Campus is within walking distance. Meet friends for happy hour at Hometown Heroes, Prizefighter, Honor Bar, Branch Line, or the Townhouse Bar & Grill - all in Emeryville. Head to Oaklands Temescal District, Hogs Apothecary, Bakesale Bettys, Pizzaiolo, Burma Star + all of the great shops & eateries located in Temescal Alley. Only 7 min drive to the Bay Street shopping center.