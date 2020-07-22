606 Ambrose Lane

Amenities

Welcome to "Ambrose Lane," a beautiful 38 home community nestled within walking distance to the heart of Old Town Tustin. Old Town Tustin offers wonderful restaurants, shops, a community center, the Tustin Library, and parks nearby. Entertainment for everyone. Walk through a cute white picket fence to a quaint courtyard entry. The front door opens to a great layout where the high ceilings and a sliding glass door make the living room and dinning room really open up. The kitchen is a great space to prepare your culinary delights with ample storage and a large pantry. Take the staircase off the entry to the upstairs great loft, perfect for your home office or homework area. Upstairs you will also find two secondary bedrooms and a full bathroom, plus the master suite with the vaulted ceilings and sunlit window. The master suite bathroom offers two sinks and a large walk in closet. Enjoy a low maintenance backyard, perfect for a BBQ and hang out, and indoor upstairs laundry room. And don't forget about the convenience of having a direct access 2 car garage! This is a great opportunity, don't let this one pass you by!