Last updated October 25 2019 at 4:08 AM

56 Westwind Drive

56 Westwind Dr · No Longer Available
Location

56 Westwind Dr, Tustin, CA 92782

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Tustin Field Plan 1 Craftsman style home zoned for the coveted Irvine School district features new paint and carpet, recessed lighting, surround sound and dual pane windows throughout. Built by the renowned John Laing Homes in 2005, this detached home has an upgraded kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, a 5 burner cook-top, stone back splash and a convenient breakfast bar. The first floor boasts Appalachian handcrafted hard wood flooring, a gas fire place, open living and dining area, a quaint patio off the dining room, a powder bath and walk in pantry. Upstairs you have a grand master suite with wainscoting and a ceiling fan, and a master bath with a jetted tub and walk in closet, as well as two large bedrooms and another full bathroom. This home has a finished garage with epoxy flooring, its own driveway (that’s 2 extra parking spaces!) and is in a great location close to the HOA amenities which include pool, spa, barbecue, picnic areas, 2 play grounds, clubhouse and basketball court. Conveniently located close to the District, Whole Foods, freeways, OC Airport and freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 56 Westwind Drive have any available units?
56 Westwind Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 56 Westwind Drive have?
Some of 56 Westwind Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 56 Westwind Drive currently offering any rent specials?
56 Westwind Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 56 Westwind Drive pet-friendly?
No, 56 Westwind Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 56 Westwind Drive offer parking?
Yes, 56 Westwind Drive offers parking.
Does 56 Westwind Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 56 Westwind Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 56 Westwind Drive have a pool?
Yes, 56 Westwind Drive has a pool.
Does 56 Westwind Drive have accessible units?
No, 56 Westwind Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 56 Westwind Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 56 Westwind Drive has units with dishwashers.
