56 Westwind Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Tustin Field Plan 1 Craftsman style home zoned for the coveted Irvine School district features new paint and carpet, recessed lighting, surround sound and dual pane windows throughout. Built by the renowned John Laing Homes in 2005, this detached home has an upgraded kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, a 5 burner cook-top, stone back splash and a convenient breakfast bar. The first floor boasts Appalachian handcrafted hard wood flooring, a gas fire place, open living and dining area, a quaint patio off the dining room, a powder bath and walk in pantry. Upstairs you have a grand master suite with wainscoting and a ceiling fan, and a master bath with a jetted tub and walk in closet, as well as two large bedrooms and another full bathroom. This home has a finished garage with epoxy flooring, its own driveway (that’s 2 extra parking spaces!) and is in a great location close to the HOA amenities which include pool, spa, barbecue, picnic areas, 2 play grounds, clubhouse and basketball court. Conveniently located close to the District, Whole Foods, freeways, OC Airport and freeways.