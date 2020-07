Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit bbq/grill

Beautiful and spacious single family home in Tustin Legacy for rent. A total of 2900 SQFT living area, with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Granite kitchen countertops. Walk in pantry. Built in refrigerator. Customized blinds throughout. FirePit and BBQ in the back yard, Corner lot, Minutes away from the District, Costco, Target and tons of gourmet restaurants. Easy access to freeway 5 and 405 and 10 minutes away from the beach!