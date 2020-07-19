All apartments in Tustin
Find more places like 3302 Crescent Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tustin, CA
/
3302 Crescent Way
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:44 AM

3302 Crescent Way

3302 Crescent Way · (949) 450-8800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tustin
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all

Location

3302 Crescent Way, Tustin, CA 92782

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 2983 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Open and Spacious Single Family Detached Home. Spacious living room and family room with fireplace. Beautiful Travertine Stone floors throughout the first level of the home. Gourmet kitchen with Dark wood Cabinets, and Granite Counter Tops. Stainless steel Appliances. The Master Suite features spacious bathroom with his and her separate vanities, large oval tub, and a walk-in closet. A relaxing balcony for your enjoyment. Stereo system is included for the ultimate entertainment experience. Includes also Washer/Dryer and 2 Refrigerators. Recessed lights throughout the home and brand new interior paint. Close to freeway, shopping centers, and pool/spa. Attends award wining Irvine Unified School District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3302 Crescent Way have any available units?
3302 Crescent Way has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 3302 Crescent Way have?
Some of 3302 Crescent Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3302 Crescent Way currently offering any rent specials?
3302 Crescent Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3302 Crescent Way pet-friendly?
No, 3302 Crescent Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 3302 Crescent Way offer parking?
No, 3302 Crescent Way does not offer parking.
Does 3302 Crescent Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3302 Crescent Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3302 Crescent Way have a pool?
Yes, 3302 Crescent Way has a pool.
Does 3302 Crescent Way have accessible units?
No, 3302 Crescent Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3302 Crescent Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3302 Crescent Way has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 3302 Crescent Way?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Somerset Village
16631 Alliance Avenue
Tustin, CA 92780
Tustin Cottages
1361 El Camino Real
Tustin, CA 92780
Axiom Tustin
13841 Tustin East Dr
Tustin, CA 92780
Castilian & Cordova Apartment Homes
14300 Newport Ave
Tustin, CA 92780
Pasadena Village
15482 Pasadena Ave
Tustin, CA 92780
El Paseo Apartment Homes
14901 Newport Ave
Tustin, CA 92780
Segovia Apartments
15560 Tustin Village Way
Tustin, CA 92780
Palm Gardens
1220 Bryan Avenue
Tustin, CA 92780

Similar Pages

Tustin 1 BedroomsTustin 2 Bedrooms
Tustin Apartments with ParkingTustin Apartments with Pools
Tustin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CALake Forest, CAWhittier, CAUpland, CADowney, CA
Newport Beach, CALaguna Niguel, CAChino, CAPomona, CAGarden Grove, CAAlhambra, CASan Clemente, CALa Habra, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity