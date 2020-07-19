3302 Crescent Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pool hot tub

Open and Spacious Single Family Detached Home. Spacious living room and family room with fireplace. Beautiful Travertine Stone floors throughout the first level of the home. Gourmet kitchen with Dark wood Cabinets, and Granite Counter Tops. Stainless steel Appliances. The Master Suite features spacious bathroom with his and her separate vanities, large oval tub, and a walk-in closet. A relaxing balcony for your enjoyment. Stereo system is included for the ultimate entertainment experience. Includes also Washer/Dryer and 2 Refrigerators. Recessed lights throughout the home and brand new interior paint. Close to freeway, shopping centers, and pool/spa. Attends award wining Irvine Unified School District.