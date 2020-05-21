329 Lodestar

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

Luxurious Condo near Tustin District area. 3 bedrooms with 2 1/2 baths. Open floor plan with Tile flooring and carpeted in the bedrooms. Upgraded kitchen with quartz countertop, stainless steel appliances, refrigerator, washer and dryer are included. Whole house with Alexa control. Balcony off the 2nd floor perfect for entertaining. Extra storage space at the attic with build in folding stairs for easy access. Recess lightings through out. HOA amenities include swimming pool and BBQ. Walking distance to Costco, parks, shops and restaurants.