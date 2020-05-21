All apartments in Tustin
Last updated May 30 2020 at 12:58 PM

329 Lodestar

329 Lodestar · (949) 861-8000
Location

329 Lodestar, Tustin, CA 92782

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1772 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
Luxurious Condo near Tustin District area. 3 bedrooms with 2 1/2 baths. Open floor plan with Tile flooring and carpeted in the bedrooms. Upgraded kitchen with quartz countertop, stainless steel appliances, refrigerator, washer and dryer are included. Whole house with Alexa control. Balcony off the 2nd floor perfect for entertaining. Extra storage space at the attic with build in folding stairs for easy access. Recess lightings through out. HOA amenities include swimming pool and BBQ. Walking distance to Costco, parks, shops and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 329 Lodestar have any available units?
329 Lodestar has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 329 Lodestar have?
Some of 329 Lodestar's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 329 Lodestar currently offering any rent specials?
329 Lodestar isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 329 Lodestar pet-friendly?
No, 329 Lodestar is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 329 Lodestar offer parking?
No, 329 Lodestar does not offer parking.
Does 329 Lodestar have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 329 Lodestar offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 329 Lodestar have a pool?
Yes, 329 Lodestar has a pool.
Does 329 Lodestar have accessible units?
No, 329 Lodestar does not have accessible units.
Does 329 Lodestar have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 329 Lodestar has units with dishwashers.
