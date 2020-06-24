All apartments in Tustin
Find more places like 2990 Sleeper Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tustin, CA
/
2990 Sleeper Avenue
Last updated January 29 2020 at 9:01 PM

2990 Sleeper Avenue

2990 Sleeper Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tustin
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all

Location

2990 Sleeper Avenue, Tustin, CA 92782

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous Home with Prime Location situated in the Gated Community of Sedona. Fabulous Floor plan with 4 Bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms meets most family's needs. Living & Formal Dining Room have a Dramatic Two Story Ceiling and Separate Den (potential office or music room) is a plus. Separate Family Room features a Fireplace and Media Alcove. Remodeled Gourmet Kitchen has Stainless Appliances, Rich Silestone Counters, Center Island, Walk-in Pantry, Designer Glass Block Window & Instant Filtered Hot Water. Upstairs Loft has Large Linen Closet and View Balcony. Master Suite with Walk-in Closet, Ceiling Fan, Remodeled Bathroom has Separate Tub/Shower, Silestone Counters, Designer Sinks & Fixtures, New Medicine Cabinets, Lights & Commode. Convenient Upstairs Laundry, 3 Car Garage with 5 big storage cabinets, Tankless Water Heater, Upgraded Recessed Lights w/Dimmers, Wood Shutters, All Tile Downstairs make this house more desirable. 4 Parks & Tustin Ranch Golf Course are nearby. Attend Award Winning Schools. Walk to Elementary School and Middle School. Shopping/dinning are conveniently located at nearby Tustin Marketplace. Minutes driving to freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2990 Sleeper Avenue have any available units?
2990 Sleeper Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2990 Sleeper Avenue have?
Some of 2990 Sleeper Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2990 Sleeper Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2990 Sleeper Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2990 Sleeper Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2990 Sleeper Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 2990 Sleeper Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2990 Sleeper Avenue offers parking.
Does 2990 Sleeper Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2990 Sleeper Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2990 Sleeper Avenue have a pool?
No, 2990 Sleeper Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2990 Sleeper Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2990 Sleeper Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2990 Sleeper Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2990 Sleeper Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mark VII
16571 Alliance Avenue
Tustin, CA 92780
Castilian & Cordova Apartment Homes
14300 Newport Ave
Tustin, CA 92780
Pasadena Village
15482 Pasadena Ave
Tustin, CA 92780
El Paseo Apartment Homes
14901 Newport Ave
Tustin, CA 92780
Stonebrook Apartments
15631 Williams St
Tustin, CA 92780
Segovia Apartments
15560 Tustin Village Way
Tustin, CA 92780
Palm Gardens
1220 Bryan Avenue
Tustin, CA 92780
Market Place
1451 Nisson Road
Tustin, CA 92780

Similar Pages

Tustin 1 BedroomsTustin 2 Bedrooms
Tustin Apartments with ParkingTustin Apartments with Pool
Tustin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CAChino, CA
Pomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPlacentia, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles