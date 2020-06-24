2990 Sleeper Avenue

Amenities

Gorgeous Home with Prime Location situated in the Gated Community of Sedona. Fabulous Floor plan with 4 Bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms meets most family's needs. Living & Formal Dining Room have a Dramatic Two Story Ceiling and Separate Den (potential office or music room) is a plus. Separate Family Room features a Fireplace and Media Alcove. Remodeled Gourmet Kitchen has Stainless Appliances, Rich Silestone Counters, Center Island, Walk-in Pantry, Designer Glass Block Window & Instant Filtered Hot Water. Upstairs Loft has Large Linen Closet and View Balcony. Master Suite with Walk-in Closet, Ceiling Fan, Remodeled Bathroom has Separate Tub/Shower, Silestone Counters, Designer Sinks & Fixtures, New Medicine Cabinets, Lights & Commode. Convenient Upstairs Laundry, 3 Car Garage with 5 big storage cabinets, Tankless Water Heater, Upgraded Recessed Lights w/Dimmers, Wood Shutters, All Tile Downstairs make this house more desirable. 4 Parks & Tustin Ranch Golf Course are nearby. Attend Award Winning Schools. Walk to Elementary School and Middle School. Shopping/dinning are conveniently located at nearby Tustin Marketplace. Minutes driving to freeways.