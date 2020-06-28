2912 Ballesteros Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Upgraded Tustin Ranch 3 bedroom w/bonus room condo - 2912 Ballesteros Tustin CA 92782 - Beautifully upgraded three level unit located in the highly sought after area of Tustin Ranch. Enter through your two car garage with added storage, features keyed entry and built in security system with direct access into the bottom level bonus room. Upstairs you will find the main floor featuring tile flooring. Main level is very open and spacious. The kitchen opens up to the dining area with fireplace added balcony off of the dining area. All three bedrooms are upstairs. Master bedroom has two large closets and upgraded bathroom with dual sinks. This is a great unit and it will go fast!!! Want to move in? Call or text Stephanie today! 714-602-0741



