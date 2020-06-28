All apartments in Tustin
Find more places like 2912 Ballesteros Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tustin, CA
/
2912 Ballesteros Ln
Last updated September 25 2019 at 10:48 AM

2912 Ballesteros Ln

2912 Ballesteros Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tustin
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all

Location

2912 Ballesteros Ln, Tustin, CA 92782

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Upgraded Tustin Ranch 3 bedroom w/bonus room condo - 2912 Ballesteros Tustin CA 92782 - Beautifully upgraded three level unit located in the highly sought after area of Tustin Ranch. Enter through your two car garage with added storage, features keyed entry and built in security system with direct access into the bottom level bonus room. Upstairs you will find the main floor featuring tile flooring. Main level is very open and spacious. The kitchen opens up to the dining area with fireplace added balcony off of the dining area. All three bedrooms are upstairs. Master bedroom has two large closets and upgraded bathroom with dual sinks. This is a great unit and it will go fast!!! Want to move in? Call or text Stephanie today! 714-602-0741

(RLNE5148715)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2912 Ballesteros Ln have any available units?
2912 Ballesteros Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2912 Ballesteros Ln have?
Some of 2912 Ballesteros Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2912 Ballesteros Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2912 Ballesteros Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2912 Ballesteros Ln pet-friendly?
No, 2912 Ballesteros Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 2912 Ballesteros Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2912 Ballesteros Ln offers parking.
Does 2912 Ballesteros Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2912 Ballesteros Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2912 Ballesteros Ln have a pool?
Yes, 2912 Ballesteros Ln has a pool.
Does 2912 Ballesteros Ln have accessible units?
No, 2912 Ballesteros Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2912 Ballesteros Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 2912 Ballesteros Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mark VII
16571 Alliance Avenue
Tustin, CA 92780
Tustin Cottages
1361 El Camino Real
Tustin, CA 92780
Castilian & Cordova Apartment Homes
14300 Newport Ave
Tustin, CA 92780
Pasadena Village
15482 Pasadena Ave
Tustin, CA 92780
El Paseo Apartment Homes
14901 Newport Ave
Tustin, CA 92780
Stonebrook Apartments
15631 Williams St
Tustin, CA 92780
Segovia Apartments
15560 Tustin Village Way
Tustin, CA 92780
Market Place
1451 Nisson Road
Tustin, CA 92780

Similar Pages

Tustin 1 BedroomsTustin 2 Bedrooms
Tustin Apartments with ParkingTustin Apartments with Pool
Tustin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CAChino, CA
Pomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPlacentia, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles