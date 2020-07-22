All apartments in Tustin
Last updated December 17 2019

29 Barnes Rd.

29 Barnes Rd · No Longer Available
Location

29 Barnes Rd, Tustin, CA 92782

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
new construction
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
new construction
3 Bedrooms and 2.5 baths, 2-car garage and an office on the first floor. Upgraded laminate flooring on the first floor and carpet on the stairs and second floor. Upgraded bathrooms. Interior laundry room with build-in cabinetry . Recessed lighting throughout the whole house. Gourmet kitchen with plenty of cabinet, Whirlpool stainless steel appliances, Granite countertops with full backsplash, and USB combination outlet . Built-in recycling bin. Spacious Master bedroom and bathroom. Walking distance to The District Shopping Center and other major shopping centers nearby.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29 Barnes Rd. have any available units?
29 Barnes Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 29 Barnes Rd. have?
Some of 29 Barnes Rd.'s amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29 Barnes Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
29 Barnes Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29 Barnes Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 29 Barnes Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 29 Barnes Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 29 Barnes Rd. offers parking.
Does 29 Barnes Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29 Barnes Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29 Barnes Rd. have a pool?
Yes, 29 Barnes Rd. has a pool.
Does 29 Barnes Rd. have accessible units?
No, 29 Barnes Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 29 Barnes Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 29 Barnes Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
