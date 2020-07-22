29 Barnes Rd.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage new construction

3 Bedrooms and 2.5 baths, 2-car garage and an office on the first floor. Upgraded laminate flooring on the first floor and carpet on the stairs and second floor. Upgraded bathrooms. Interior laundry room with build-in cabinetry . Recessed lighting throughout the whole house. Gourmet kitchen with plenty of cabinet, Whirlpool stainless steel appliances, Granite countertops with full backsplash, and USB combination outlet . Built-in recycling bin. Spacious Master bedroom and bathroom. Walking distance to The District Shopping Center and other major shopping centers nearby.