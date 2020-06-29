All apartments in Tustin
Find more places like 2827 Player Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tustin, CA
/
2827 Player Lane
Last updated March 2 2020 at 5:51 PM

2827 Player Lane

2827 Player Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tustin
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all

Location

2827 Player Lane, Tustin, CA 92782

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
Beautiful Tustin Del Verde Townhome - You are looking at a beautiful and recently remodeled townhome that has a Golf Course view. This townhome is located on Desirable Tustin Del Verde Community of Tustin Ranch! The house has been remodeled with new wood plank vinyl flooring (all of the house), new paint, new appliances (microwave and stovetop range). Added recess lighting throughout. Open Floor Plan boasts high ceilings which allow for ample natural light throughout and it features 3 bedrooms (downstairs bonus room could be used as 4th bedroom, office, den). The dining room and private patio opens to the golf course view creating a wonderful ambiance for relaxing and entertaining. A sliding door opens to a covered patio overlooking Tustin Ranch Golf Course. The patio makes for a perfect outdoor entertaining area. The kitchen features ample counter and cabinet space and overlooks the golf course. Three bedrooms upstairs. The Master Suite enjoys a walk-in closet along with a secondary wall closet. Master bath contains dual vanities, walk-in shower, and separate bathtub. One upstairs bedroom features an attached full bath with dual sinks and a separate door to the hallway for access by the third bedroom. Direct access to the over-sized two-car garage. The community includes a resort-style pool, spa and BBQ area directly across from the property. Walking distance to Tustin Sports Park, shopping, dining, and movie theaters in the Tustin/Irvine Market Place. Close To The Irvine Bike Path As Well As Many Hiking & Biking Trails. Award-Winning Tustin Ranch Schools. Excellent Location with Easy Access to 5/55 freeways, and Toll Road. Less

(RLNE5572770)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2827 Player Lane have any available units?
2827 Player Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2827 Player Lane have?
Some of 2827 Player Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2827 Player Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2827 Player Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2827 Player Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2827 Player Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 2827 Player Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2827 Player Lane offers parking.
Does 2827 Player Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2827 Player Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2827 Player Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2827 Player Lane has a pool.
Does 2827 Player Lane have accessible units?
No, 2827 Player Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2827 Player Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2827 Player Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mark VII
16571 Alliance Avenue
Tustin, CA 92780
Tustin Cottages
1361 El Camino Real
Tustin, CA 92780
Axiom Tustin
13841 Tustin East Dr
Tustin, CA 92780
Castilian & Cordova Apartment Homes
14300 Newport Ave
Tustin, CA 92780
Pasadena Village
15482 Pasadena Ave
Tustin, CA 92780
Stonebrook Apartments
15631 Williams St
Tustin, CA 92780
Segovia Apartments
15560 Tustin Village Way
Tustin, CA 92780
Market Place
1451 Nisson Road
Tustin, CA 92780

Similar Pages

Tustin 1 BedroomsTustin 2 Bedrooms
Tustin Apartments with ParkingTustin Apartments with Pool
Tustin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CAChino, CA
Pomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPlacentia, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles