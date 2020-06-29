2827 Player Lane

Amenities

Beautiful Tustin Del Verde Townhome - You are looking at a beautiful and recently remodeled townhome that has a Golf Course view. This townhome is located on Desirable Tustin Del Verde Community of Tustin Ranch! The house has been remodeled with new wood plank vinyl flooring (all of the house), new paint, new appliances (microwave and stovetop range). Added recess lighting throughout. Open Floor Plan boasts high ceilings which allow for ample natural light throughout and it features 3 bedrooms (downstairs bonus room could be used as 4th bedroom, office, den). The dining room and private patio opens to the golf course view creating a wonderful ambiance for relaxing and entertaining. A sliding door opens to a covered patio overlooking Tustin Ranch Golf Course. The patio makes for a perfect outdoor entertaining area. The kitchen features ample counter and cabinet space and overlooks the golf course. Three bedrooms upstairs. The Master Suite enjoys a walk-in closet along with a secondary wall closet. Master bath contains dual vanities, walk-in shower, and separate bathtub. One upstairs bedroom features an attached full bath with dual sinks and a separate door to the hallway for access by the third bedroom. Direct access to the over-sized two-car garage. The community includes a resort-style pool, spa and BBQ area directly across from the property. Walking distance to Tustin Sports Park, shopping, dining, and movie theaters in the Tustin/Irvine Market Place. Close To The Irvine Bike Path As Well As Many Hiking & Biking Trails. Award-Winning Tustin Ranch Schools. Excellent Location with Easy Access to 5/55 freeways, and Toll Road. Less



(RLNE5572770)