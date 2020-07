2812 Caponi Place

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garage carpet

DETACHED HOME NOW READY FOR THE NEW HOMEOWNER. THIS HOME FEATURES THREE BEDROOMS, EACH WITH ITS OWN ATTACHED BATHROOMS AND TWO CAR DIRECT ACCESS GARAGE. THERE IS ONE BEDROOM AND FULL BATH DOWNSTAIRS AND TWO FULL BEDROOMS AND TWO FULL BATHROOMS UPSTAIRS. TILE FLOORING DOWNSTAIRS WITH CARPETING FOR STAIRWAY AND UPSTAIRS BEDROOMS. WASHER AND DRYER ARE IN THE GARAGE AND PROVIDED FOR TENANT'S USAGE. LOVELY YARD AT THE BACK OF THE HOME TO RELAX. KITCHEN HAS GRANITE COUNTERS AND HIGH CEILINGS WITH WINDOW TO THE BACKYARD. LARGE LIVING AND DINING AREA HAS HIGH CEILINGS AND WINDOWS TO LET SUNSHINE IN.