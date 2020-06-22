2735 Dunstan Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

A very light and bright open floor plan in Cantada, end unit with very high ceilings, lots of windows and two skylights. The large gourmet kitchen is a delight with tons of counter and cabinet space. All appliances are included a gas range, oven, refrigerator w/ice maker, microwave and dishwasher. The Living Room has vaulted ceilings, a fireplace and private balcony overlooking the greenbelt, lush landscaping and beautiful mature trees. Rest and relax in the large Master Suite with an en suite master bath, dual sink vanity, a deep oval roman tub & shower & a large walk-in closet. Central AC and heating. Flooring is tile, laminate and a neutral carpet and paint. Attached single car garage with remote control. Parking for a 2nd vehicle is in a reserved carport. A washer and dryer is included in the Laundry Room inside the unit. Community amenities include a pool, spa, BBQ area, winding paths, mature landscaping. Being at this pool feels like you are at a resort on vacation!

Near Top-rated Tustin school district, walking distance to Peters Canyon Elementary School. Also walking distance to Cedar Grove community park and Peters Canyon Regional Park. A short 5 minute drive to Tustin Ranch Golf Club and 10 minutes to Tustin Marketplace where you will find many choices of restaurants and shopping destinations. Easy access to nearby cities of Irvine, Orange, Anaheim, Newport Beach, and UC Irvine.

Also available fully furnished twelve month minimum lease inquire for details.