Home
/
Tustin, CA
/
2735 Dunstan Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2735 Dunstan Drive

2735 Dunstan Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2735 Dunstan Dr, Tustin, CA 92782

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
A very light and bright open floor plan in Cantada, end unit with very high ceilings, lots of windows and two skylights. The large gourmet kitchen is a delight with tons of counter and cabinet space. All appliances are included a gas range, oven, refrigerator w/ice maker, microwave and dishwasher. The Living Room has vaulted ceilings, a fireplace and private balcony overlooking the greenbelt, lush landscaping and beautiful mature trees. Rest and relax in the large Master Suite with an en suite master bath, dual sink vanity, a deep oval roman tub & shower & a large walk-in closet. Central AC and heating. Flooring is tile, laminate and a neutral carpet and paint. Attached single car garage with remote control. Parking for a 2nd vehicle is in a reserved carport. A washer and dryer is included in the Laundry Room inside the unit. Community amenities include a pool, spa, BBQ area, winding paths, mature landscaping. Being at this pool feels like you are at a resort on vacation!
Near Top-rated Tustin school district, walking distance to Peters Canyon Elementary School. Also walking distance to Cedar Grove community park and Peters Canyon Regional Park. A short 5 minute drive to Tustin Ranch Golf Club and 10 minutes to Tustin Marketplace where you will find many choices of restaurants and shopping destinations. Easy access to nearby cities of Irvine, Orange, Anaheim, Newport Beach, and UC Irvine.
Also available fully furnished twelve month minimum lease inquire for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2735 Dunstan Drive have any available units?
2735 Dunstan Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2735 Dunstan Drive have?
Some of 2735 Dunstan Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2735 Dunstan Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2735 Dunstan Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2735 Dunstan Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2735 Dunstan Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 2735 Dunstan Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2735 Dunstan Drive offers parking.
Does 2735 Dunstan Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2735 Dunstan Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2735 Dunstan Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2735 Dunstan Drive has a pool.
Does 2735 Dunstan Drive have accessible units?
No, 2735 Dunstan Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2735 Dunstan Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2735 Dunstan Drive has units with dishwashers.
