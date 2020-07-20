All apartments in Tustin
Find more places like 2731 Alister Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tustin, CA
/
2731 Alister Avenue
Last updated February 14 2020 at 3:15 AM

2731 Alister Avenue

2731 Alister Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tustin
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all

Location

2731 Alister Avenue, Tustin, CA 92782

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Totally Remodel!! Wonderful two story, 3 bedroom, 2-1/2 bath detached home located in the quiet gated community of MIRAMONTE with wonderful views of the golf course. It has an open floor plan, soaring cathedral ceilings, new paint throughout, new wood floors (downstairs), new carpet (upstairs), and a remodeled kitchen with new quartz counter tops, new white modern custom designed cabinetry. Bathrooms have been fully remodeled as well. Master bedroom includes high ceilings, a walk-in closet and skylight. The other two bedrooms and kitchen have views of the golf course. Walking distance to the community pool and spa. The property is close to all shopping, restaurants, freeway entrance and AWARD winning schools. This is a MUST SEE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2731 Alister Avenue have any available units?
2731 Alister Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2731 Alister Avenue have?
Some of 2731 Alister Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2731 Alister Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2731 Alister Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2731 Alister Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2731 Alister Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 2731 Alister Avenue offer parking?
No, 2731 Alister Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2731 Alister Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2731 Alister Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2731 Alister Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2731 Alister Avenue has a pool.
Does 2731 Alister Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2731 Alister Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2731 Alister Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2731 Alister Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Somerset Village
16631 Alliance Avenue
Tustin, CA 92780
Mark VII
16571 Alliance Avenue
Tustin, CA 92780
Tustin Cottages
1361 El Camino Real
Tustin, CA 92780
Axiom Tustin
13841 Tustin East Dr
Tustin, CA 92780
Pasadena Village
15482 Pasadena Ave
Tustin, CA 92780
El Paseo Apartment Homes
14901 Newport Ave
Tustin, CA 92780
Segovia Apartments
15560 Tustin Village Way
Tustin, CA 92780
Palm Gardens
1220 Bryan Avenue
Tustin, CA 92780

Similar Pages

Tustin 1 Bedroom ApartmentsTustin 2 Bedroom Apartments
Tustin Apartments with ParkingTustin Apartments with Pools
Tustin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CALake Forest, CAWhittier, CAUpland, CADowney, CA
Newport Beach, CALaguna Niguel, CAChino, CAPomona, CAGarden Grove, CAAlhambra, CASan Clemente, CALa Habra, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles