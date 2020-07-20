2731 Alister Avenue

Amenities

Totally Remodel!! Wonderful two story, 3 bedroom, 2-1/2 bath detached home located in the quiet gated community of MIRAMONTE with wonderful views of the golf course. It has an open floor plan, soaring cathedral ceilings, new paint throughout, new wood floors (downstairs), new carpet (upstairs), and a remodeled kitchen with new quartz counter tops, new white modern custom designed cabinetry. Bathrooms have been fully remodeled as well. Master bedroom includes high ceilings, a walk-in closet and skylight. The other two bedrooms and kitchen have views of the golf course. Walking distance to the community pool and spa. The property is close to all shopping, restaurants, freeway entrance and AWARD winning schools. This is a MUST SEE.