Home
/
Tustin, CA
/
2730 Matthews Drive
Last updated July 17 2020 at 8:23 AM

2730 Matthews Drive

2730 Matthews Drive · (888) 236-1943
Location

2730 Matthews Drive, Tustin, CA 92782

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3001 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Located within the private gates of El Dorado, this immaculate home has been exquisitely upgraded & features one of the largest lots in the community. The open floorplan features soaring ceilings, custom draperies, Travertine flooring, a mahogany staircase, custom woodwork & built-ins, crown molding, plantation shutters & upgraded bathrooms. The high end kitchen offers richly stained custom cabinets, granite counters, center island/table, Thermador stainless appliances (6 burner gas range/dbl ovens/microwave/dishwasher/built-in refrigerator) & pantry. The family rm opens onto the kitchen & has a custom builtin ent center. There are a total of 5 rooms..3 Bedrooms (1 on main floor) PLUS 1 built-in office upstairs PLUS 1 huge bonus room. The master bedroom features a retreat & luxurious bath w/custom vanity, mirror & lighting, a frameless shower door & custom stone shower & soaking tub. Second floor bonus rm & office w/built-in library shelving & desks. The huge backyard offers complete privacy w/large trees, a spacious patio, overhead trellis, built-in BBQ & large grassy areas. Walk to TOP RANKING schools. Assoc pool/spa/greenbelt/bbqs/tot lot all within the gates. Peters Canyon hiking/biking trails directly out back gate. Many annual community events- movie nights/holiday party/cornhole tournament. Minutes to Tustin Marketplace shopping/dining/TR golf crs. Located in central Orange County approx 20 minutes to sports stadiums/Fashion Island/South Coast Plaza/Beach/OC Perf Arts

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2730 Matthews Drive have any available units?
2730 Matthews Drive has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2730 Matthews Drive have?
Some of 2730 Matthews Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2730 Matthews Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2730 Matthews Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2730 Matthews Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2730 Matthews Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 2730 Matthews Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2730 Matthews Drive offers parking.
Does 2730 Matthews Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2730 Matthews Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2730 Matthews Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2730 Matthews Drive has a pool.
Does 2730 Matthews Drive have accessible units?
No, 2730 Matthews Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2730 Matthews Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2730 Matthews Drive has units with dishwashers.
