2730 Matthews Drive

Located within the private gates of El Dorado, this immaculate home has been exquisitely upgraded & features one of the largest lots in the community. The open floorplan features soaring ceilings, custom draperies, Travertine flooring, a mahogany staircase, custom woodwork & built-ins, crown molding, plantation shutters & upgraded bathrooms. The high end kitchen offers richly stained custom cabinets, granite counters, center island/table, Thermador stainless appliances (6 burner gas range/dbl ovens/microwave/dishwasher/built-in refrigerator) & pantry. The family rm opens onto the kitchen & has a custom builtin ent center. There are a total of 5 rooms..3 Bedrooms (1 on main floor) PLUS 1 built-in office upstairs PLUS 1 huge bonus room. The master bedroom features a retreat & luxurious bath w/custom vanity, mirror & lighting, a frameless shower door & custom stone shower & soaking tub. Second floor bonus rm & office w/built-in library shelving & desks. The huge backyard offers complete privacy w/large trees, a spacious patio, overhead trellis, built-in BBQ & large grassy areas. Walk to TOP RANKING schools. Assoc pool/spa/greenbelt/bbqs/tot lot all within the gates. Peters Canyon hiking/biking trails directly out back gate. Many annual community events- movie nights/holiday party/cornhole tournament. Minutes to Tustin Marketplace shopping/dining/TR golf crs. Located in central Orange County approx 20 minutes to sports stadiums/Fashion Island/South Coast Plaza/Beach/OC Perf Arts