2725 Dietrich Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Looks brand new! All new wood floors, new stainless appliances including refrigerator. Beautiful quartz counters with glass tiled backsplash. Well thought out floor plan with direct entrance from single car garage, upstairs to main level featuring living, dining area, balcony laundry room with bedroom and bath. Upstairs master with walk in closet and open loft area suitable for desk or work area. This end unit townhome has none above and features wood floor entry and wood floor living space including kitchen, neutral carpet in bedrooms, decorator beige walls with plenty of light all day long. Fireplace in living area and access to balcony area suitable for chair or BBQ. Additional covered parking space (#53) for a total of 2 parking areas for occupants. Great association amenities and close to parks and shopping. Also included is a brand new washer and dryer!