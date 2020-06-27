All apartments in Tustin
Location

2725 Dietrich Drive, Tustin, CA 92782

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Looks brand new! All new wood floors, new stainless appliances including refrigerator. Beautiful quartz counters with glass tiled backsplash. Well thought out floor plan with direct entrance from single car garage, upstairs to main level featuring living, dining area, balcony laundry room with bedroom and bath. Upstairs master with walk in closet and open loft area suitable for desk or work area. This end unit townhome has none above and features wood floor entry and wood floor living space including kitchen, neutral carpet in bedrooms, decorator beige walls with plenty of light all day long. Fireplace in living area and access to balcony area suitable for chair or BBQ. Additional covered parking space (#53) for a total of 2 parking areas for occupants. Great association amenities and close to parks and shopping. Also included is a brand new washer and dryer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2725 Dietrich Drive have any available units?
2725 Dietrich Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2725 Dietrich Drive have?
Some of 2725 Dietrich Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2725 Dietrich Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2725 Dietrich Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2725 Dietrich Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2725 Dietrich Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 2725 Dietrich Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2725 Dietrich Drive offers parking.
Does 2725 Dietrich Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2725 Dietrich Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2725 Dietrich Drive have a pool?
No, 2725 Dietrich Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2725 Dietrich Drive have accessible units?
No, 2725 Dietrich Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2725 Dietrich Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2725 Dietrich Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
