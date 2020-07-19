2708 Dietrich Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Single Level Luxury in Tustin Ranch with Attached Garage and Patio - Home is currently being renovated with new carpeting, kitchen cabinets, kitchen countertops, and bathrooms. Showings will be by appointment ONLY, starting on July 8th.



2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom single level downstairs condo in the Cantada Community of Tustin Ranch. Huge enclosed patio, one car attached garage + 1 covered carport, fireplace, inside laundry hookups and much more. Laminate hardwood in living room, kitchen and hallway, carpeted bedrooms. Beautiful pool area and luscious landscaping throughout community. Great location near Pioneer Middle School, Tustin Ranch Golf course and Peters Canyon Regional Park. A fantastic location in the heart of the Tustin Ranch community.



Please contact Tinalden Property Services for additional information. (714) 832-1403



If you would like to apply, please do so online at www.tinalden.com/vacancies.



(RLNE2096645)