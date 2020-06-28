All apartments in Tustin
Tustin, CA
2582 Tea Leaf Lane
Last updated March 6 2020 at 4:03 PM

2582 Tea Leaf Lane

2582 Tea Leaf Lane · No Longer Available
Tustin
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
1 Bedrooms
Apartments under $1,800
Location

2582 Tea Leaf Lane, Tustin, CA 92782

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
garage
Available 04/15/20 This home is Model perfect, recently renovated and highly upgraded! Small gated community of Camelia. Beautiful distressed hardwood floors (downstairs), custom paint, plantation shutters, new Karastan Kashmere carpet (upstairs), custom built-ins, crown molding, gorgeous dramatic entry with wrought iron spiral staircase. Large open kitchen features quartz island, new Viking appliances, upgraded cabinets, stainless steel appliances, opens to cozy family room with fireplace and built in surround sound. Large formal dining room and spacious living room. Upstairs laundry room with sink, master suite with large bathroom, oversized tub, dual oversized shower. Garage has ample built in storage, bike racks, and epoxy flooring. Professionally landscaped front and backyard with bistro lights, custom built water feature. and fountain--perfect for entertaining. Walk to award winning Ladera Elementary! Also zoned for award winning Pioneer Middle school and Beckman High. Very close to Tustin Marketplace, freeways, and Peter's Canyon hiking trails!
Available 4/15/2020.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/2582-tea-leaf-ln-tustin-ca-92782-usa/6362a7c2-0c65-4861-8fcb-60c494c0e313

(RLNE5579327)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2582 Tea Leaf Lane have any available units?
2582 Tea Leaf Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2582 Tea Leaf Lane have?
Some of 2582 Tea Leaf Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2582 Tea Leaf Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2582 Tea Leaf Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2582 Tea Leaf Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2582 Tea Leaf Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 2582 Tea Leaf Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2582 Tea Leaf Lane offers parking.
Does 2582 Tea Leaf Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2582 Tea Leaf Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2582 Tea Leaf Lane have a pool?
No, 2582 Tea Leaf Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2582 Tea Leaf Lane have accessible units?
No, 2582 Tea Leaf Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2582 Tea Leaf Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2582 Tea Leaf Lane has units with dishwashers.
