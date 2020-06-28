2582 Tea Leaf Lane

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bike storage garage

Available 04/15/20 This home is Model perfect, recently renovated and highly upgraded! Small gated community of Camelia. Beautiful distressed hardwood floors (downstairs), custom paint, plantation shutters, new Karastan Kashmere carpet (upstairs), custom built-ins, crown molding, gorgeous dramatic entry with wrought iron spiral staircase. Large open kitchen features quartz island, new Viking appliances, upgraded cabinets, stainless steel appliances, opens to cozy family room with fireplace and built in surround sound. Large formal dining room and spacious living room. Upstairs laundry room with sink, master suite with large bathroom, oversized tub, dual oversized shower. Garage has ample built in storage, bike racks, and epoxy flooring. Professionally landscaped front and backyard with bistro lights, custom built water feature. and fountain--perfect for entertaining. Walk to award winning Ladera Elementary! Also zoned for award winning Pioneer Middle school and Beckman High. Very close to Tustin Marketplace, freeways, and Peter's Canyon hiking trails!

Available 4/15/2020.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/2582-tea-leaf-ln-tustin-ca-92782-usa/6362a7c2-0c65-4861-8fcb-60c494c0e313



(RLNE5579327)