2540 San Simon Street

Amenities
Nestled in the quaint community of Estrella in Tustin Ranch, this beautifully maintained home is ready for you! Great interior location with the bonus of being on a corner! This home offers 3 bedrooms & 2 1/2 baths in just under 1350 square feet of living space. The front door opens into the main living area. The living area, with built-ins, opens to the diningroom & kitchen, making it the perfect open floorplan for entertaining family & friends. Dark hardwood-style floors throughout the main level adds a sense of continuity throughout. Bright kitchen, with refrigerator, has a breakfast bar for casual dining. The entire interior has been freshly painted in a warm designer color. Main level is complete with powder room & direct access to the 2 car garage. Upstairs is the spacious master bedroom with vaulted ceiling & ceiling fan. The attached master bath has dual sink vanity & separate toilet & tub area, offering the utmost in privacy. The two secondary bedrooms offer ceiling fans & large closets. At the top of the stairs is a roomy loft-type area with built-in workspace, a perfect space for doing homework or utilizing as home office/desk space. A separate laundry room, with storage, includes the washer & dryer. A sliding door in the dining area takes you to the spacious backyard area, with a large patio area & brick-lined planters. There is so much room in the backyard for hosting large family gatherings! Attend highly rated Tustin Ranch schools, including Beckman High.