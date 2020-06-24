All apartments in Tustin
2540 San Simon Street
Last updated July 9 2019 at 5:43 AM

2540 San Simon Street

2540 San Simon Street · No Longer Available
Location

2540 San Simon Street, Tustin, CA 92782

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Nestled in the quaint community of Estrella in Tustin Ranch, this beautifully maintained home is ready for you! Great interior location with the bonus of being on a corner! This home offers 3 bedrooms & 2 1/2 baths in just under 1350 square feet of living space. The front door opens into the main living area. The living area, with built-ins, opens to the diningroom & kitchen, making it the perfect open floorplan for entertaining family & friends. Dark hardwood-style floors throughout the main level adds a sense of continuity throughout. Bright kitchen, with refrigerator, has a breakfast bar for casual dining. The entire interior has been freshly painted in a warm designer color. Main level is complete with powder room & direct access to the 2 car garage. Upstairs is the spacious master bedroom with vaulted ceiling & ceiling fan. The attached master bath has dual sink vanity & separate toilet & tub area, offering the utmost in privacy. The two secondary bedrooms offer ceiling fans & large closets. At the top of the stairs is a roomy loft-type area with built-in workspace, a perfect space for doing homework or utilizing as home office/desk space. A separate laundry room, with storage, includes the washer & dryer. A sliding door in the dining area takes you to the spacious backyard area, with a large patio area & brick-lined planters. There is so much room in the backyard for hosting large family gatherings! Attend highly rated Tustin Ranch schools, including Beckman High.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2540 San Simon Street have any available units?
2540 San Simon Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2540 San Simon Street have?
Some of 2540 San Simon Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2540 San Simon Street currently offering any rent specials?
2540 San Simon Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2540 San Simon Street pet-friendly?
No, 2540 San Simon Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 2540 San Simon Street offer parking?
Yes, 2540 San Simon Street offers parking.
Does 2540 San Simon Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2540 San Simon Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2540 San Simon Street have a pool?
No, 2540 San Simon Street does not have a pool.
Does 2540 San Simon Street have accessible units?
No, 2540 San Simon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2540 San Simon Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2540 San Simon Street has units with dishwashers.
