2461 ALISTER Avenue.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub media room tennis court

Gorgeous 2-story "detached" home offers fabulous VIEWS OF THE 4TH FAIRWAY of the Tustin Ranch Golf Course. Desirable gated community of MIRAMONTE offers association POOL, SPA, BBQ center for your enjoyment. Interior freshly painted, new dishwasher & microwave, as well as new wood laminate flooring to be installed prior to 5/15/2020 (move-in). Elegant living and dining rooms with volume ceilings, plantation shutters. Gourmet kitchen with GRANITE counters, STONE backsplash, maple cabinetry and large center island, gas cook top range, micro-wave, oven, and dishwasher. Family room has lovely fireplace and media niche. All bedrooms are on the 2nd floor. Large hall linen cabinetry. Master suite with volume ceilings, bath with dual vanity sinks, new light fixture, walk-in shower, separate tub, and large walk-in closet. Attached 2-car garage with built-in cabinetry, lots of storage space. Large Patio and lushly landscaped yard, huge grassy play yard area. FANTASTIC VIEWS of the beautiful golf course. TUSTIN RANCH ELEMENTARY school is just outside the gates. Association dues and gardener paid by owners. Tenant to provide their own refrigerator, washer and dryer. Award winning schools - PIONEER MIDDLE & BECKMAN HIGH, just minutes to Tustin Sports Park w/lighted tennis courts, ball fields, sports court, playground. Nearby Tustin Market Place with Shopping, Dining & Theaters, and Peter's Canyon Hiking Trails. Prefer NO PETS. Cross Streets - Robinson & Irvine Blvd.