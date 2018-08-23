All apartments in Tustin
Last updated May 16 2020

2453 Ternberry

2453 Ternberry Ct · No Longer Available
Location

2453 Ternberry Ct, Tustin, CA 92782

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
tennis court
A beautiful and spacious end unit is for lease! This 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath condominium residence features wood floors, a large outdoor fenced patio area great for barbecuing and entertaining! A well appointed kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances as well as an eating area and family room featuring a gas burning fireplace! Upstairs are located two en-suite bedrooms including the master suite which features a walk in closet, full bath and private balcony. The laundry area including the washer and dryer is also located upstairs! Additionally, there is a large attached 2 car garage with additional storage as well as direct access into the residence. This condo is an end unit and of a 2 story town house design with no neighbors neither above or below you. Off street parking is also available in this location. Home owners association contains a pool, spa, tennis courts and a park area. Excellent proximity to John Wayne Airport, South Coast Plaza, Irvine spectrum, and the Tustin Market place with shopping, dining and theaters. Freeway access is equally close!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2453 Ternberry have any available units?
2453 Ternberry doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2453 Ternberry have?
Some of 2453 Ternberry's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2453 Ternberry currently offering any rent specials?
2453 Ternberry is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2453 Ternberry pet-friendly?
No, 2453 Ternberry is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 2453 Ternberry offer parking?
Yes, 2453 Ternberry offers parking.
Does 2453 Ternberry have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2453 Ternberry offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2453 Ternberry have a pool?
Yes, 2453 Ternberry has a pool.
Does 2453 Ternberry have accessible units?
No, 2453 Ternberry does not have accessible units.
Does 2453 Ternberry have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2453 Ternberry has units with dishwashers.

