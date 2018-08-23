2453 Ternberry

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub media room tennis court

A beautiful and spacious end unit is for lease! This 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath condominium residence features wood floors, a large outdoor fenced patio area great for barbecuing and entertaining! A well appointed kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances as well as an eating area and family room featuring a gas burning fireplace! Upstairs are located two en-suite bedrooms including the master suite which features a walk in closet, full bath and private balcony. The laundry area including the washer and dryer is also located upstairs! Additionally, there is a large attached 2 car garage with additional storage as well as direct access into the residence. This condo is an end unit and of a 2 story town house design with no neighbors neither above or below you. Off street parking is also available in this location. Home owners association contains a pool, spa, tennis courts and a park area. Excellent proximity to John Wayne Airport, South Coast Plaza, Irvine spectrum, and the Tustin Market place with shopping, dining and theaters. Freeway access is equally close!