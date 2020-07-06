2384 Sunningdale Drive

Amenities

Located in Tustin Ranch’s most convenient neighborhood just one mile from Tustin Market Place. 1300 sq ft 2 story 3 bedroom 2.5 bath condominium directly on hole 2 of Tustin Ranch Golf Course. Downstairs there is an open concept kitchen, dining and living room with hard wood floors and high ceilings making it airy and spacious. There is recessed lighting and a gas fireplace in the living room with a half bath conviently located just off the living room. Front yard has a beautiful view of the golf course. The kitchen features classic tile countertops, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting. Upstairs there are 3 bedrooms with 2 full baths with brand new porcelain tile flooring. The closets are large with ample built in shelving. The master suite includes a private patio with a beautiful view of the golf course, a HUGE master bath with double sinks, a shower, a roman tub, and a separate toilet, a sliding closet, and a large walk-in closet. Direct access from the kitchen to the 2 car garage which has an electronic garage door that can be opened and monitored remotely with your smartphone. Double pane windows throughout the home. The rental includes the refrigerator, washer and dryer, BBQ pit, and umbrella in the front yard. Community Amenities include pool, spa, BBQ amenities, and more. Freeway close and conveniently located near the Tustin marketplace! Served by award-winning schools at every level: Ladera Elementary School, Pioneer Middle, and Beckman High.