All apartments in Tustin
Find more places like 2384 Sunningdale Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tustin, CA
/
2384 Sunningdale Drive
Last updated June 2 2020 at 2:27 AM

2384 Sunningdale Drive

2384 Sunningdale Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tustin
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all

Location

2384 Sunningdale Dr, Tustin, CA 92782

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Located in Tustin Ranch’s most convenient neighborhood just one mile from Tustin Market Place. 1300 sq ft 2 story 3 bedroom 2.5 bath condominium directly on hole 2 of Tustin Ranch Golf Course. Downstairs there is an open concept kitchen, dining and living room with hard wood floors and high ceilings making it airy and spacious. There is recessed lighting and a gas fireplace in the living room with a half bath conviently located just off the living room. Front yard has a beautiful view of the golf course. The kitchen features classic tile countertops, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting. Upstairs there are 3 bedrooms with 2 full baths with brand new porcelain tile flooring. The closets are large with ample built in shelving. The master suite includes a private patio with a beautiful view of the golf course, a HUGE master bath with double sinks, a shower, a roman tub, and a separate toilet, a sliding closet, and a large walk-in closet. Direct access from the kitchen to the 2 car garage which has an electronic garage door that can be opened and monitored remotely with your smartphone. Double pane windows throughout the home. The rental includes the refrigerator, washer and dryer, BBQ pit, and umbrella in the front yard. Community Amenities include pool, spa, BBQ amenities, and more. Freeway close and conveniently located near the Tustin marketplace! Served by award-winning schools at every level: Ladera Elementary School, Pioneer Middle, and Beckman High.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2384 Sunningdale Drive have any available units?
2384 Sunningdale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2384 Sunningdale Drive have?
Some of 2384 Sunningdale Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2384 Sunningdale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2384 Sunningdale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2384 Sunningdale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2384 Sunningdale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 2384 Sunningdale Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2384 Sunningdale Drive offers parking.
Does 2384 Sunningdale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2384 Sunningdale Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2384 Sunningdale Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2384 Sunningdale Drive has a pool.
Does 2384 Sunningdale Drive have accessible units?
No, 2384 Sunningdale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2384 Sunningdale Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2384 Sunningdale Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Move Cross Country
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mark VII
16571 Alliance Avenue
Tustin, CA 92780
Tustin Cottages
1361 El Camino Real
Tustin, CA 92780
Castilian & Cordova Apartment Homes
14300 Newport Ave
Tustin, CA 92780
Pasadena Village
15482 Pasadena Ave
Tustin, CA 92780
El Paseo Apartment Homes
14901 Newport Ave
Tustin, CA 92780
Segovia Apartments
15560 Tustin Village Way
Tustin, CA 92780
Palm Gardens
1220 Bryan Avenue
Tustin, CA 92780
Market Place
1451 Nisson Road
Tustin, CA 92780

Similar Pages

Tustin 1 BedroomsTustin 2 Bedrooms
Tustin Apartments with ParkingTustin Apartments with Pool
Tustin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CAChino, CA
Pomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPlacentia, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles