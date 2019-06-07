All apartments in Tustin
Last updated March 14 2020 at 9:25 AM

2355 PORTRAIT Way

2355 Portrait Way · No Longer Available
Location

2355 Portrait Way, Tustin, CA 92782

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest suite
hot tub
media room
WELCOME TO 2355 PORTRAIT WAY LOCATED IN GUARD GATED TUSTIN RANCH ESTATES. This estate is currently FURNISHED OR FURNISHINGS CAN BE MOVED INTO THE GARAGE. Five bedrooms, five baths, SET ON A 20,000 SQ. FT. LOT, 4879 SQ. FT OF LUXURY LIVING. Gorgeous Curb Appeal, Mountain Views, Private Entertainer's Back Yard. Lush Tropical Landscaping. Salt Water Pool, Spa, Beach Entry. BBQ Island w/Viking BBQ, Side Burner/Wok, Fridge, Play Gym. Travertine Floors w/Granite Insets. Neutral Carpet. Solid Core Doors, Casement Windows, Custom Window Treatments, Wide Baseboards, Crown Molding, Speakers, Security System. French Doors Open to Courtyard w/Spanish Tile, Gas Fire Pit & Fountain. MAIN FLOOR GUEST SUITE w/Private Bath & Den w/Glass Doors. Family Rm w/Fireplace & B/I Bookcases. Main floor Laundry Rm w/Sink, Cabinets, Washer/Dryer (included). Gourmet Kitchen w/Breakfast Nook, Center Preparation Island w/Sink, Granite Counters, Rich Maple Cabinetry, Stainless Steel Appliances, B/I Gas Range & Double Ovens, Dishwasher, Microwave, Built-in Refrigerator, Trash Compactor, Walk-In Pantry + Butler Pantry. Luxurious 2nd Floor Master Suite w/Hardwood Floors, French Doors, Balcony, Private Den/Office +Retreat, Bath w/Travertine Floors, Separate Vanities, Huge Wrap Around Closet w/Organizers. Hall Way w/Built-In Desks. 3 Additional En-suite Guest Bedrooms Upstairs. Garages for 5 CARS. Walk to Top Ranking Schools & Nearby Parks.Shopping, Dining, Theaters, Peters Canyon Hiking and Biking Trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2355 PORTRAIT Way have any available units?
2355 PORTRAIT Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2355 PORTRAIT Way have?
Some of 2355 PORTRAIT Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2355 PORTRAIT Way currently offering any rent specials?
2355 PORTRAIT Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2355 PORTRAIT Way pet-friendly?
No, 2355 PORTRAIT Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 2355 PORTRAIT Way offer parking?
Yes, 2355 PORTRAIT Way offers parking.
Does 2355 PORTRAIT Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2355 PORTRAIT Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2355 PORTRAIT Way have a pool?
Yes, 2355 PORTRAIT Way has a pool.
Does 2355 PORTRAIT Way have accessible units?
No, 2355 PORTRAIT Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2355 PORTRAIT Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2355 PORTRAIT Way has units with dishwashers.

