Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard fire pit gym parking pool bbq/grill garage guest suite hot tub media room

WELCOME TO 2355 PORTRAIT WAY LOCATED IN GUARD GATED TUSTIN RANCH ESTATES. This estate is currently FURNISHED OR FURNISHINGS CAN BE MOVED INTO THE GARAGE. Five bedrooms, five baths, SET ON A 20,000 SQ. FT. LOT, 4879 SQ. FT OF LUXURY LIVING. Gorgeous Curb Appeal, Mountain Views, Private Entertainer's Back Yard. Lush Tropical Landscaping. Salt Water Pool, Spa, Beach Entry. BBQ Island w/Viking BBQ, Side Burner/Wok, Fridge, Play Gym. Travertine Floors w/Granite Insets. Neutral Carpet. Solid Core Doors, Casement Windows, Custom Window Treatments, Wide Baseboards, Crown Molding, Speakers, Security System. French Doors Open to Courtyard w/Spanish Tile, Gas Fire Pit & Fountain. MAIN FLOOR GUEST SUITE w/Private Bath & Den w/Glass Doors. Family Rm w/Fireplace & B/I Bookcases. Main floor Laundry Rm w/Sink, Cabinets, Washer/Dryer (included). Gourmet Kitchen w/Breakfast Nook, Center Preparation Island w/Sink, Granite Counters, Rich Maple Cabinetry, Stainless Steel Appliances, B/I Gas Range & Double Ovens, Dishwasher, Microwave, Built-in Refrigerator, Trash Compactor, Walk-In Pantry + Butler Pantry. Luxurious 2nd Floor Master Suite w/Hardwood Floors, French Doors, Balcony, Private Den/Office +Retreat, Bath w/Travertine Floors, Separate Vanities, Huge Wrap Around Closet w/Organizers. Hall Way w/Built-In Desks. 3 Additional En-suite Guest Bedrooms Upstairs. Garages for 5 CARS. Walk to Top Ranking Schools & Nearby Parks.Shopping, Dining, Theaters, Peters Canyon Hiking and Biking Trails.