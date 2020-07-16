2335 Tubbs Drive

Amenities

Exclusive Guard Gated Community of Tustin Ranch Estates, this Spectacular home sits on 26,615 square feet of Park Like grounds on a cul de sac.Roughly 6900 sq. feet of living space, is situated on more than ½ acre corner lot.The Piece de Resistance, the Seller’s have just finished lovingly upgrading and remodeling the entire home to suit their impeccable taste, including adding additional square footage. The home’s two levels encompass 5 bedroom suites, including a large main level ensuite bedroom Two Upstairs large Bonus rooms; perfect for a media room, gym, homework.The spacious master suite includes a sitting/workout area and spacious bedroom and balcony with panoramic sunset views and sunrise views to the Foothills. Enjoy the true California Lifestyle from the massive Family Room with Built in Cabinetry surrounding the Limestone Fireplace and Bi-Fold doors opening up to create the perfect indoor outdoor living space for courtside Volleyball viewing on the massive lawn.Large completely remodeled Gourmet kitchen with Quartzite countertops. All new top of the line Appliances: Sub Zero fridge, 6 Burner and griddle Viking Range, Thermador warming drawers, two Bosch Dishwashers, Double Ovens and more.Walk in Butler’s Pantry and additional pantry for the Serious Gourmet/Entertainers. Kitchen with eat in area opens up to Family room with a fireplace and a Fabulous covered Lanai including Outdoor Fireplace perfect for Al Fresco Dining and Entertaining and Built in BBQ area.