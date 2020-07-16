All apartments in Tustin
Find more places like 2335 Tubbs Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tustin, CA
/
2335 Tubbs Drive
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:40 PM

2335 Tubbs Drive

2335 Tubbs Drive · (714) 612-6883
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tustin
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all

Location

2335 Tubbs Drive, Tustin, CA 92782

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$15,000

5 Bed · 7 Bath · 6932 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
volleyball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
media room
volleyball court
Exclusive Guard Gated Community of Tustin Ranch Estates, this Spectacular home sits on 26,615 square feet of Park Like grounds on a cul de sac.Roughly 6900 sq. feet of living space, is situated on more than ½ acre corner lot.The Piece de Resistance, the Seller’s have just finished lovingly upgrading and remodeling the entire home to suit their impeccable taste, including adding additional square footage. The home’s two levels encompass 5 bedroom suites, including a large main level ensuite bedroom Two Upstairs large Bonus rooms; perfect for a media room, gym, homework.The spacious master suite includes a sitting/workout area and spacious bedroom and balcony with panoramic sunset views and sunrise views to the Foothills. Enjoy the true California Lifestyle from the massive Family Room with Built in Cabinetry surrounding the Limestone Fireplace and Bi-Fold doors opening up to create the perfect indoor outdoor living space for courtside Volleyball viewing on the massive lawn.Large completely remodeled Gourmet kitchen with Quartzite countertops. All new top of the line Appliances: Sub Zero fridge, 6 Burner and griddle Viking Range, Thermador warming drawers, two Bosch Dishwashers, Double Ovens and more.Walk in Butler’s Pantry and additional pantry for the Serious Gourmet/Entertainers. Kitchen with eat in area opens up to Family room with a fireplace and a Fabulous covered Lanai including Outdoor Fireplace perfect for Al Fresco Dining and Entertaining and Built in BBQ area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2335 Tubbs Drive have any available units?
2335 Tubbs Drive has a unit available for $15,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2335 Tubbs Drive have?
Some of 2335 Tubbs Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2335 Tubbs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2335 Tubbs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2335 Tubbs Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2335 Tubbs Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 2335 Tubbs Drive offer parking?
No, 2335 Tubbs Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2335 Tubbs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2335 Tubbs Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2335 Tubbs Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2335 Tubbs Drive has a pool.
Does 2335 Tubbs Drive have accessible units?
No, 2335 Tubbs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2335 Tubbs Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2335 Tubbs Drive has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 2335 Tubbs Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Somerset Village
16631 Alliance Avenue
Tustin, CA 92780
Mark VII
16571 Alliance Avenue
Tustin, CA 92780
Tustin Cottages
1361 El Camino Real
Tustin, CA 92780
Pasadena Village
15482 Pasadena Ave
Tustin, CA 92780
El Paseo Apartment Homes
14901 Newport Ave
Tustin, CA 92780
Segovia Apartments
15560 Tustin Village Way
Tustin, CA 92780
Palm Gardens
1220 Bryan Avenue
Tustin, CA 92780
Market Place
1451 Nisson Road
Tustin, CA 92780

Similar Pages

Tustin 1 BedroomsTustin 2 Bedrooms
Tustin Apartments with ParkingTustin Apartments with Pools
Tustin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CALake Forest, CAWhittier, CAUpland, CADowney, CA
Newport Beach, CALaguna Niguel, CAChino, CAPomona, CAGarden Grove, CAAlhambra, CASan Clemente, CALa Habra, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity