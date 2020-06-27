Beautiful Town Home with Attached 2 Car Garage Available Soon! - Must see town home just minutes away from an immense amount of entertainment and dining options including the Tustin Marketplace. Take advantage of the great amenities this home has to offer including an attached two car garage and large patio with a view. Make this your new home and call Mariana at (714)856-3636 or Susie at (714) 454-7566.
Animal Restricted Property
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2330 Sunningdale Drive have any available units?
2330 Sunningdale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2330 Sunningdale Drive have?
Some of 2330 Sunningdale Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2330 Sunningdale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2330 Sunningdale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.