2330 Sunningdale Drive
Last updated August 7 2019 at 10:55 AM

2330 Sunningdale Drive

2330 Sunningdale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2330 Sunningdale Drive, Tustin, CA 92782

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful Town Home with Attached 2 Car Garage Available Soon! - Must see town home just minutes away from an immense amount of entertainment and dining options including the Tustin Marketplace. Take advantage of the great amenities this home has to offer including an attached two car garage and large patio with a view. Make this your new home and call Mariana at (714)856-3636 or Susie at (714) 454-7566.

Animal Restricted Property

(RLNE5024926)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

