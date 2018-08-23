2326 Coffman Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Enjoy prestigious living in guard gated community of San Miguel, right across the street from the golf course. Wonderful open floor plan with vaulted ceiling. Beautiful pergo wood flooring throughout the upstairs. Huge kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, breakfast nook and island open to family room to enjoy family and friends while cooking. Formal dinning room and living room, inside laundry, Attached two car garage, One bedroom and bathroom down stairs. Nice backyard with grass area to enjoy. Upstairs loft could be used as an office, play area, study or TV room. Nice size master bedroom with a view that opens up to a large retreat. Association pool, spa and BBQ. Close to schools, parks, bike trails and Tustin Market Place.