All apartments in Tustin
Find more places like 2326 Coffman Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tustin, CA
/
2326 Coffman Drive
Last updated October 7 2019 at 3:26 PM

2326 Coffman Drive

2326 Coffman Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tustin
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all

Location

2326 Coffman Drive, Tustin, CA 92782

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
pool
hot tub
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Enjoy prestigious living in guard gated community of San Miguel, right across the street from the golf course. Wonderful open floor plan with vaulted ceiling. Beautiful pergo wood flooring throughout the upstairs. Huge kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, breakfast nook and island open to family room to enjoy family and friends while cooking. Formal dinning room and living room, inside laundry, Attached two car garage, One bedroom and bathroom down stairs. Nice backyard with grass area to enjoy. Upstairs loft could be used as an office, play area, study or TV room. Nice size master bedroom with a view that opens up to a large retreat. Association pool, spa and BBQ. Close to schools, parks, bike trails and Tustin Market Place.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2326 Coffman Drive have any available units?
2326 Coffman Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2326 Coffman Drive have?
Some of 2326 Coffman Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2326 Coffman Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2326 Coffman Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2326 Coffman Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2326 Coffman Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 2326 Coffman Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2326 Coffman Drive offers parking.
Does 2326 Coffman Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2326 Coffman Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2326 Coffman Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2326 Coffman Drive has a pool.
Does 2326 Coffman Drive have accessible units?
No, 2326 Coffman Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2326 Coffman Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2326 Coffman Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mark VII
16571 Alliance Avenue
Tustin, CA 92780
Tustin Cottages
1361 El Camino Real
Tustin, CA 92780
Castilian & Cordova Apartment Homes
14300 Newport Ave
Tustin, CA 92780
Pasadena Village
15482 Pasadena Ave
Tustin, CA 92780
El Paseo Apartment Homes
14901 Newport Ave
Tustin, CA 92780
Segovia Apartments
15560 Tustin Village Way
Tustin, CA 92780
Palm Gardens
1220 Bryan Avenue
Tustin, CA 92780
Market Place
1451 Nisson Road
Tustin, CA 92780

Similar Pages

Tustin 1 BedroomsTustin 2 Bedrooms
Tustin Apartments with ParkingTustin Apartments with Pool
Tustin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CAChino, CA
Pomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPlacentia, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles