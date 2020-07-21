All apartments in Tustin
2321 Sable Tree Circle

Location

2321 Sable Tree Circle, Tustin, CA 92780

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Location! Location! Location! Fantastic Location! I-5 Freeway access and major shopping area are excellent, yet very quiet, peaceful family oriented residence area, superb neighbor hood, CDS. Light and bright 4 bedrooms, 2 bath rooms, single story house with large, sunny backyard w/many fruits trees. Spacious living room has vaulted ceilings w/cozy fire place. Completely remodeled kitchen has granite counters, new cabinets w/pull out drawers. Kitchen opens to large family room and eating area is especially convenient. Brand new carpet throughout 4 bedrooms. Newer windows and laminated flooring. Slab patio off kitchen is your BBQ area. 2 car garage attached to the kitchen. Longtime original ower. Very nice, friendly neighborhood community. Walking distance to parks and excellent elementary school. immacurate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2321 Sable Tree Circle have any available units?
2321 Sable Tree Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2321 Sable Tree Circle have?
Some of 2321 Sable Tree Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2321 Sable Tree Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2321 Sable Tree Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2321 Sable Tree Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2321 Sable Tree Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 2321 Sable Tree Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2321 Sable Tree Circle offers parking.
Does 2321 Sable Tree Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2321 Sable Tree Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2321 Sable Tree Circle have a pool?
No, 2321 Sable Tree Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2321 Sable Tree Circle have accessible units?
No, 2321 Sable Tree Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2321 Sable Tree Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2321 Sable Tree Circle has units with dishwashers.
