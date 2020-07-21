2321 Sable Tree Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Location! Location! Location! Fantastic Location! I-5 Freeway access and major shopping area are excellent, yet very quiet, peaceful family oriented residence area, superb neighbor hood, CDS. Light and bright 4 bedrooms, 2 bath rooms, single story house with large, sunny backyard w/many fruits trees. Spacious living room has vaulted ceilings w/cozy fire place. Completely remodeled kitchen has granite counters, new cabinets w/pull out drawers. Kitchen opens to large family room and eating area is especially convenient. Brand new carpet throughout 4 bedrooms. Newer windows and laminated flooring. Slab patio off kitchen is your BBQ area. 2 car garage attached to the kitchen. Longtime original ower. Very nice, friendly neighborhood community. Walking distance to parks and excellent elementary school. immacurate.