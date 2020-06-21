2320 Dunes

Amenities
Located in the Desirable Ventana gated community right by the Golf course off of Tustin Ranch Rd. This beautiful 2 story open floor plan offers a cozy fireplace in the living room, wood flooring at the first floor, upgraded kitchen with beautiful cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances including refrigerator. Custom paints with wood panels. 2 master suites on the second floor. Storage/linen cabinets on the second floor hallway. Master bedroom with decorative Niches for display, vaulted ceilings, 2 big closets. Master bath room with dual vanity and tub. Big patio with beautiful flagstone and planter. Inside laundry with brand new washer dryer, 2 car attached garage with lots of storage and plenty of extra parking spaces.Award winning schools. Association amenities include pool, spa, picnic area and nearby tennis sport park. Just a few minutes to one of the largest shopping malls with great restaurants, Theaters and Tustin Ranch 18- hole golf course, and easy access to the freeway and toll road.