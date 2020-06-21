All apartments in Tustin
2320 Dunes
Last updated June 10 2020 at 3:29 AM

2320 Dunes

2320 Dunes · (888) 236-1943
Location

2320 Dunes, Tustin, CA 92782

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,750

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1402 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
tennis court
Located in the Desirable Ventana gated community right by the Golf course off of Tustin Ranch Rd. This beautiful 2 story open floor plan offers a cozy fireplace in the living room, wood flooring at the first floor, upgraded kitchen with beautiful cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances including refrigerator. Custom paints with wood panels. 2 master suites on the second floor. Storage/linen cabinets on the second floor hallway. Master bedroom with decorative Niches for display, vaulted ceilings, 2 big closets. Master bath room with dual vanity and tub. Big patio with beautiful flagstone and planter. Inside laundry with brand new washer dryer, 2 car attached garage with lots of storage and plenty of extra parking spaces.Award winning schools. Association amenities include pool, spa, picnic area and nearby tennis sport park. Just a few minutes to one of the largest shopping malls with great restaurants, Theaters and Tustin Ranch 18- hole golf course, and easy access to the freeway and toll road.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2320 Dunes have any available units?
2320 Dunes has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2320 Dunes have?
Some of 2320 Dunes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2320 Dunes currently offering any rent specials?
2320 Dunes isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2320 Dunes pet-friendly?
No, 2320 Dunes is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 2320 Dunes offer parking?
Yes, 2320 Dunes does offer parking.
Does 2320 Dunes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2320 Dunes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2320 Dunes have a pool?
Yes, 2320 Dunes has a pool.
Does 2320 Dunes have accessible units?
No, 2320 Dunes does not have accessible units.
Does 2320 Dunes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2320 Dunes has units with dishwashers.
