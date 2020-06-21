2320 Dunes

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub media room tennis court

Located in the Desirable Ventana gated community right by the Golf course off of Tustin Ranch Rd. This beautiful 2 story open floor plan offers a cozy fireplace in the living room, wood flooring at the first floor, upgraded kitchen with beautiful cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances including refrigerator. Custom paints with wood panels. 2 master suites on the second floor. Storage/linen cabinets on the second floor hallway. Master bedroom with decorative Niches for display, vaulted ceilings, 2 big closets. Master bath room with dual vanity and tub. Big patio with beautiful flagstone and planter. Inside laundry with brand new washer dryer, 2 car attached garage with lots of storage and plenty of extra parking spaces.Award winning schools. Association amenities include pool, spa, picnic area and nearby tennis sport park. Just a few minutes to one of the largest shopping malls with great restaurants, Theaters and Tustin Ranch 18- hole golf course, and easy access to the freeway and toll road.