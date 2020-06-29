All apartments in Tustin
Last updated March 17 2020 at 11:03 AM

2245 Tamarac Lane

2245 Tamarac Lane
Location

2245 Tamarac Lane, Tustin, CA 92780

Amenities

Single story 3 bedroom 2 bath end unit townhome. - Check out this awesome 360 tour:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=d4UbyTQSTwU&brand=0

This home features 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms, full size washer and dryer with a laundry room. open living and dining area with wood like laminate flooring. Kitchen has a great pass through window into the dining areas. This home also features an enclosed private patio. There are two carport parking spot located just outside the front door plus ample street parking for your guests. Community features pool, tennis and basketball courts, playground for kids, a private park and more! Close to freeways, shopping, dining and entertainment.

Home is available for immediate move in with a 12 month lease and $2600 security deposit on approved credit.

To schedule a showing or apply please visit our website at www.irvinepropertymanagement.net

There is a $49 application fee. $225 move in/move out inspection fee required. Renter's insurance or Tenant Liability insurance required.

For more information contact Property Manager- Richard richard@irvinepropmgmt.com or Alex 949-679-0440 ext 121 or alex@irvinepropmgmt.com

(RLNE5592762)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2245 Tamarac Lane have any available units?
2245 Tamarac Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2245 Tamarac Lane have?
Some of 2245 Tamarac Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2245 Tamarac Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2245 Tamarac Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2245 Tamarac Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2245 Tamarac Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 2245 Tamarac Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2245 Tamarac Lane offers parking.
Does 2245 Tamarac Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2245 Tamarac Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2245 Tamarac Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2245 Tamarac Lane has a pool.
Does 2245 Tamarac Lane have accessible units?
No, 2245 Tamarac Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2245 Tamarac Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2245 Tamarac Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

