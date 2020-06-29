2245 Tamarac Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court carport on-site laundry parking playground pool garage tennis court

Single story 3 bedroom 2 bath end unit townhome. - Check out this awesome 360 tour:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=d4UbyTQSTwU&brand=0



This home features 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms, full size washer and dryer with a laundry room. open living and dining area with wood like laminate flooring. Kitchen has a great pass through window into the dining areas. This home also features an enclosed private patio. There are two carport parking spot located just outside the front door plus ample street parking for your guests. Community features pool, tennis and basketball courts, playground for kids, a private park and more! Close to freeways, shopping, dining and entertainment.



Home is available for immediate move in with a 12 month lease and $2600 security deposit on approved credit.



To schedule a showing or apply please visit our website at www.irvinepropertymanagement.net



There is a $49 application fee. $225 move in/move out inspection fee required. Renter's insurance or Tenant Liability insurance required.



For more information contact Property Manager- Richard richard@irvinepropmgmt.com or Alex 949-679-0440 ext 121 or alex@irvinepropmgmt.com



