2232 Barberry Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court parking pool tennis court

Sparkling Clean Updated 3 Bedroom 2.5 Baths with 2 Covered Parking Spaces. Recently Painted, New carpet, Designer Tile Flooring. Slider to patio area with loads of light.



Amenities include: Pool, Private Park, Lighted Tennis and Basketball Courts. Cox Cable Basic Cable Service is included.

Secured RV Lot Available for residents based on availability at additional cost of $50/month. Pets allowed (see pet policy).



Premiere Location, Close to Everything! Shopping and Entertainment at Tustin/Irvine Marketplace and the District. Brand New Stater Brothers Grocery and Shopping center right around the corner at Tustin Legacy.