222 Landmark Lane

Great opportunity for Lease!! Welcome to this very nice corner lot home located in the desirable community of Tustin Field. 3 Bedrooms 2 1/2 Baths with a spacious living room and cozy fireplace. Light & bright throughout! Upgraded kitchen with granite countertops and white cabinetry. French doors off of the dining & kitchen area that lead to an outdoor patio. 1/2 Bath located downstairs along with a nook/office space with built-in desk. Master Bedroom located upstairs with nice size Master Bath including shower with new glass enclosure and jetted tub. Large walk-in closet and dual sink vanities. 2 Secondary Bedrooms located upstairs along with a very nice size Laundry Room. Direct access to 2 car Garage. This home also has a Smart A/C and sprinkler systems as well as a motion sensor kitchen faucet. Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer included! Enjoy all that this home has to offer with its amenities including a Basketball Court, BBQ Area, Kids Playground, Pool & Spa. Close proximity to shopping, restaurants & freeways. Belongs to Irvine Unified School District!