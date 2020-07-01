All apartments in Tustin
Last updated May 12 2020 at 10:23 AM

222 Landmark Lane

222 Landmark · No Longer Available
Location

222 Landmark, Tustin, CA 92782

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Great opportunity for Lease!! Welcome to this very nice corner lot home located in the desirable community of Tustin Field. 3 Bedrooms 2 1/2 Baths with a spacious living room and cozy fireplace. Light & bright throughout! Upgraded kitchen with granite countertops and white cabinetry. French doors off of the dining & kitchen area that lead to an outdoor patio. 1/2 Bath located downstairs along with a nook/office space with built-in desk. Master Bedroom located upstairs with nice size Master Bath including shower with new glass enclosure and jetted tub. Large walk-in closet and dual sink vanities. 2 Secondary Bedrooms located upstairs along with a very nice size Laundry Room. Direct access to 2 car Garage. This home also has a Smart A/C and sprinkler systems as well as a motion sensor kitchen faucet. Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer included! Enjoy all that this home has to offer with its amenities including a Basketball Court, BBQ Area, Kids Playground, Pool & Spa. Close proximity to shopping, restaurants & freeways. Belongs to Irvine Unified School District!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 222 Landmark Lane have any available units?
222 Landmark Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 222 Landmark Lane have?
Some of 222 Landmark Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 222 Landmark Lane currently offering any rent specials?
222 Landmark Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 Landmark Lane pet-friendly?
No, 222 Landmark Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 222 Landmark Lane offer parking?
Yes, 222 Landmark Lane offers parking.
Does 222 Landmark Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 222 Landmark Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 Landmark Lane have a pool?
Yes, 222 Landmark Lane has a pool.
Does 222 Landmark Lane have accessible units?
No, 222 Landmark Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 222 Landmark Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 222 Landmark Lane has units with dishwashers.

