Last updated June 6 2020 at 5:22 AM

2195 Palmer Place

2195 Palmer Place · No Longer Available
Location

2195 Palmer Place, Tustin, CA 92782

Amenities

pool
fire pit
hot tub
fireplace
media room
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
fire pit
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
Welcome to your executive home with 24 hour live guard gated community in Tustin Ranch. This endearing home with custom amenities with sits on a 1/4 acre lot located in a quiet cul-de-sac. This family-centric floor plan includes a 2-sided fireplace and private office in the master bedroom. This balanced layout has 4 bedrooms upstairs, 1 bedroom downstairs topped off w/a generous street-facing office. Every closet has its own custom built ins with the family room featuring a wide built ins along with a custom entertainment center.

Gourmet kitchen has sub-zero appliances with an extensive marble top island with bar seating adjoined to an open breakfast room which overlooks both the family room and backyard. The sweeping backyard has a pebble tec pool and spa which has barstools built into the pool, accented by a bridge to a gazebo and fire pit. Capping off the backyard is a side yard and lawn area and a custom built BBQ island.

Located in Tustin Ranch, with quick and easy access to a highly rated school district, The Market Place (120+ gyms, movie theater, restaurants and shops) not to mention directly across from the Tustin Ranch Golf Course. Really, a must see!! Applications will be processed through RentSpree.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2195 Palmer Place have any available units?
2195 Palmer Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2195 Palmer Place have?
Some of 2195 Palmer Place's amenities include pool, fire pit, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2195 Palmer Place currently offering any rent specials?
2195 Palmer Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2195 Palmer Place pet-friendly?
No, 2195 Palmer Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 2195 Palmer Place offer parking?
No, 2195 Palmer Place does not offer parking.
Does 2195 Palmer Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2195 Palmer Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2195 Palmer Place have a pool?
Yes, 2195 Palmer Place has a pool.
Does 2195 Palmer Place have accessible units?
No, 2195 Palmer Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2195 Palmer Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2195 Palmer Place does not have units with dishwashers.

