2195 Palmer Place

Welcome to your executive home with 24 hour live guard gated community in Tustin Ranch. This endearing home with custom amenities with sits on a 1/4 acre lot located in a quiet cul-de-sac. This family-centric floor plan includes a 2-sided fireplace and private office in the master bedroom. This balanced layout has 4 bedrooms upstairs, 1 bedroom downstairs topped off w/a generous street-facing office. Every closet has its own custom built ins with the family room featuring a wide built ins along with a custom entertainment center.



Gourmet kitchen has sub-zero appliances with an extensive marble top island with bar seating adjoined to an open breakfast room which overlooks both the family room and backyard. The sweeping backyard has a pebble tec pool and spa which has barstools built into the pool, accented by a bridge to a gazebo and fire pit. Capping off the backyard is a side yard and lawn area and a custom built BBQ island.



Located in Tustin Ranch, with quick and easy access to a highly rated school district, The Market Place (120+ gyms, movie theater, restaurants and shops) not to mention directly across from the Tustin Ranch Golf Course. Really, a must see!! Applications will be processed through RentSpree.