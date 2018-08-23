2192 Silk Tree Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage tennis court

This lovely two-story Peppertree 4 bedroom/3 bathroom home has been completely redone. The newly remodeled kitchen,all new flooring, fresh paint and refurbished bathrooms make this home seem like new. Stay cool in the summer and warm in the winter with the new central heating and air system. This home is nestled in a quiet neighborhood of well-maintained homes. Beautiful inside and out, you will enjoy entertaining in the large backyard. Relax in the porch area at the front of the house and watch the world go by. The bright and airy kitchen is adjacent to a breakfast nook and casual dining area. The home features a bonus room upstairs that can be used as an office, storage area or whatever strikes your fancy. A larger than normal secondary bedroom would make a welcoming guest room. The separate living room features a cozy fireplace. There is plenty of room to park three cars in the attached garage. Located near a park with children's play area and lighted tennis courts. Conveniently near Tustin Marketplace and The District. Freeway close access. NO PETS ALLOWED