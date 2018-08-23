All apartments in Tustin
2192 Silk Tree Drive

2192 Silk Tree Drive
Location

2192 Silk Tree Drive, Tustin, CA 92780

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
tennis court
This lovely two-story Peppertree 4 bedroom/3 bathroom home has been completely redone. The newly remodeled kitchen,all new flooring, fresh paint and refurbished bathrooms make this home seem like new. Stay cool in the summer and warm in the winter with the new central heating and air system. This home is nestled in a quiet neighborhood of well-maintained homes. Beautiful inside and out, you will enjoy entertaining in the large backyard. Relax in the porch area at the front of the house and watch the world go by. The bright and airy kitchen is adjacent to a breakfast nook and casual dining area. The home features a bonus room upstairs that can be used as an office, storage area or whatever strikes your fancy. A larger than normal secondary bedroom would make a welcoming guest room. The separate living room features a cozy fireplace. There is plenty of room to park three cars in the attached garage. Located near a park with children's play area and lighted tennis courts. Conveniently near Tustin Marketplace and The District. Freeway close access. NO PETS ALLOWED

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2192 Silk Tree Drive have any available units?
2192 Silk Tree Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2192 Silk Tree Drive have?
Some of 2192 Silk Tree Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2192 Silk Tree Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2192 Silk Tree Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2192 Silk Tree Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2192 Silk Tree Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 2192 Silk Tree Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2192 Silk Tree Drive offers parking.
Does 2192 Silk Tree Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2192 Silk Tree Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2192 Silk Tree Drive have a pool?
No, 2192 Silk Tree Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2192 Silk Tree Drive have accessible units?
No, 2192 Silk Tree Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2192 Silk Tree Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2192 Silk Tree Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
