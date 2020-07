Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters carport recently renovated refrigerator

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

REPORTED FOR COMP PURPOSES ONLY--LEASED BEFORE GOING ON MLS. Laurelwood townhome with 3 bedrooms up, 1.5 baths. Kitchen recently updated with granite counters, tile backsplash and tile flooring; baths also have new ceramic counters. Enclosed patio & two covered carport spaces.

Number of units in the community is an approximation only.