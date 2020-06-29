All apartments in Tustin
Find more places like 206 Gallery Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tustin, CA
/
206 Gallery Way
Last updated February 26 2020 at 9:29 AM

206 Gallery Way

206 Gallery Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tustin
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all

Location

206 Gallery Way, Tustin, CA 92782

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Two story end unit condo in Shadow Canyon tract in Tustin Ranch. No one above or below you in this model. Quiet interior location. Remodeled kitchen with granite counters, dark wood cabinets, laminate wood & tile floors. Kitchen has breakfast bar & lots of cabinets & counter space. Dining area opens to kitchen & family room, as well as to the patio. Tile & laminate wood floors downstairs, newer carpet upstairs. Inside laundry room off the kitchen. 3 spacious bedrooms all upstairs. Master bedroom with it's own private bath & walk in closet. Detached 1 car garage, plus 1 assigned covered parking space just a few steps away from the front door. Great community amenities include 2 heated pools, 3 spas, tennis courts, fitness center, clubhouse, & playground for kids. Close to Tustin/Irvine Marketplace, & award winning schools- Ladera Elementary, Pioneer Middle, & Beckman High. Includes washer, dryer, & refrigerator. Will consider pets on a case by case basis, with additional pet deposit. HOA Parking rules in the community- maximum of 3 cars allowed for condo. Available for quick move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 Gallery Way have any available units?
206 Gallery Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 206 Gallery Way have?
Some of 206 Gallery Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 206 Gallery Way currently offering any rent specials?
206 Gallery Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 Gallery Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 206 Gallery Way is pet friendly.
Does 206 Gallery Way offer parking?
Yes, 206 Gallery Way offers parking.
Does 206 Gallery Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 206 Gallery Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 Gallery Way have a pool?
Yes, 206 Gallery Way has a pool.
Does 206 Gallery Way have accessible units?
No, 206 Gallery Way does not have accessible units.
Does 206 Gallery Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 206 Gallery Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mark VII
16571 Alliance Avenue
Tustin, CA 92780
Tustin Cottages
1361 El Camino Real
Tustin, CA 92780
Axiom Tustin
13841 Tustin East Dr
Tustin, CA 92780
Pasadena Village
15482 Pasadena Ave
Tustin, CA 92780
El Paseo Apartment Homes
14901 Newport Ave
Tustin, CA 92780
Stonebrook Apartments
15631 Williams St
Tustin, CA 92780
Segovia Apartments
15560 Tustin Village Way
Tustin, CA 92780
Market Place
1451 Nisson Road
Tustin, CA 92780

Similar Pages

Tustin 1 BedroomsTustin 2 Bedrooms
Tustin Apartments with ParkingTustin Apartments with Pool
Tustin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CAChino, CA
Pomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPlacentia, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles