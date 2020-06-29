206 Gallery Way

Amenities

Two story end unit condo in Shadow Canyon tract in Tustin Ranch. No one above or below you in this model. Quiet interior location. Remodeled kitchen with granite counters, dark wood cabinets, laminate wood & tile floors. Kitchen has breakfast bar & lots of cabinets & counter space. Dining area opens to kitchen & family room, as well as to the patio. Tile & laminate wood floors downstairs, newer carpet upstairs. Inside laundry room off the kitchen. 3 spacious bedrooms all upstairs. Master bedroom with it's own private bath & walk in closet. Detached 1 car garage, plus 1 assigned covered parking space just a few steps away from the front door. Great community amenities include 2 heated pools, 3 spas, tennis courts, fitness center, clubhouse, & playground for kids. Close to Tustin/Irvine Marketplace, & award winning schools- Ladera Elementary, Pioneer Middle, & Beckman High. Includes washer, dryer, & refrigerator. Will consider pets on a case by case basis, with additional pet deposit. HOA Parking rules in the community- maximum of 3 cars allowed for condo. Available for quick move in.